* Dollar steadies after dropping 1 pct vs yen on Friday
* Payrolls miss forecast, but U.S. jobless rate lowest since
2008
* Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest in over a year
-CFTC
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 7 The dollar nursed its losses on
Monday, after dropping on mixed U.S. employment data that failed
to bring much clarity as to the timing of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's long-awaited interest rate hike.
Nonfarm payrolls rose a less-than-expected 173,000 last
month, a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain of 245,000
and the smallest rise in five months. But the unemployment rate
dropped to a near 7-1/2-year low and wages accelerated.
"The problem is that these numbers are probably consistent
with 2 to 2.5 percent GDP growth at best, good enough to begin
the normalization of U.S. rates but not good enough to serve as
a locomotive for the rest of the world," Steven Englander,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at Citi, said in a note
to clients.
The figures came against a backdrop of anxiety about falling
global equities and China's slowing economy, which have led
investors to pare back bets that the Fed would raise interest
rates as early as at its meeting this month.
Trading activity was likely to be thinner than usual on
Monday, with U.S. markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.
The dollar added about 0.1 percent against the yen to
119.18, moving away from its session low of 118.60 on Friday,
when it sank 1 percent.
The euro gained about 0.1 percent to $1.1149. The
European common currency has benefited as investors unwound
euro-funded carry trades, in which they borrowed euros to invest
in high-yielding currencies.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday and Reuters calculations showed that speculators
further cut back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week
ended Sept. 1 for the second straight week, to their lowest
level since July last year.
The dollar skidded to a seven-month low of 116.15 yen on
Aug. 24, while the euro rose as high as $1.1715, as China-driven
panic gripped markets around the world.
The European Central Bank warned last week that growth would
suffer from fading momentum in emerging markets, particularly
China, and falling oil prices could drag the 19-member euro zone
back into deflation in coming months.
After the ECB left rates unchanged as widely expected, ECB
President Mario Draghi explicitly said for the first time that
the bank's bond-buying programme may run beyond its end-date of
September 2016, and that its size and composition might be
adjusted.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of rival currencies, was nearly flat from
Friday's late U.S. levels at 96.209, and well ahead of last
month's seven-month low of 92.621.