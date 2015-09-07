* U.S. data fails to provide clarity on Fed rate-hike timing
* Payrolls miss forecast, but U.S. jobless rate lowest since
2008
* Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest in over a year
-CFTC
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 7 The dollar clawed back some of the
ground it had lost against the yen on Monday, after skidding on
mixed U.S. employment data that failed to bring much clarity to
the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest
rate hike.
The dollar added about 0.3 percent against the yen to
119.38, moving away from a session low of 118.66 and taking back
some of Friday's 1 percent tumble, though many investors said
the greenback's downside remains vulnerable.
"It comes down to positioning," said Bart Wakabayashi, head
of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday and Reuters calculations showed that speculators
further cut back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week
ended Sept. 1 for the second straight week, to their lowest
level since July last year.
"It's been a very yen-weakening, dollar-bull-run story for
three years now, so you would have to think that there were
significant yen-short positions built up over that time and
there's a lot of room for a correction in that particular
position," Wakabayashi said.
The options market also shows that more investors are
betting on or hedging against further near-term yen strength.
In early August, one-month risk reversal spreads in
dollar/yen options had favoured yen puts - the
right to sell the yen. But they turned in favour of yen calls -
the right to buy the yen - and on Friday gapped to their widest
in two years, as the dollar sank after the U.S. employment data.
Nonfarm payrolls rose a less-than-expected 173,000 last
month, a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain of 245,000
and the smallest rise in five months. But the unemployment rate
dropped to a near 7-1/2-year low and wages accelerated.
"The problem is that these numbers are probably consistent
with 2 to 2.5 percent GDP growth at best, good enough to begin
the normalization of U.S. rates but not good enough to serve as
a locomotive for the rest of the world," Steven Englander,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at Citi, said in a note
to clients.
The figures came against a backdrop of anxiety about falling
global equities and China's slowing economy, which have led
investors to pare back bets that the Fed would raise interest
rates as early as its meeting this month.
The dollar skidded to a seven-month low of 116.15 yen on
Aug. 24, while the euro rose as high as $1.1715, as China-driven
panic gripped markets around the world.
On Monday, the euro gained about 0.1 percent to $1.1146
. The European common currency has benefited as investors
unwound euro-funded carry trades, in which they borrowed euros
to invest in high-yielding currencies.
The European Central Bank warned last week that growth would
suffer from fading momentum in emerging markets, particularly
China, and falling oil prices could drag the 19-member euro zone
back into deflation in coming months.
After the ECB left rates unchanged as widely expected, ECB
President Mario Draghi explicitly said for the first time that
the bank's bond-buying programme may run beyond its end-date of
September 2016, and that its size and composition might be
adjusted.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of rival currencies, edged up about 0.1 percent
from Friday's late U.S. levels to 96.284, well above a
seven-month low of 92.621 plumbed in August.
Trading activity was likely to be thinner than usual on
Monday, with U.S. markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.