By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 8 The dollar dipped against the yen
on Tuesday, reversing earlier modest gains as Asian equities
tottered and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favour.
Trading was subdued due to the closure of U.S. markets on
Monday for a holiday. The dollar lost 0.2 percent to 119.00 yen
, sliding from a high of 119.53 as Japanese and Chinese
shares declined and dented risk appetite.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7 percent, dragged lower as
Shanghai stocks dropped in wake of disappointing Chinese
import data.
Earlier, the greenback had managed to pull out from an
overnight low of 118.66 thanks to Monday's gains by Japanese and
European equities.
The euro gained 0.2 percent to $1.1190.
"In terms of dollar/yen, it has been led back and forth by
equities - particularly the impact of Chinese shares on Japanese
stocks," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The correlation might last a few weeks, depending on what
Chinese authorities further do to shore up stocks, macroeconomic
data, and performance by U.S. equities. We are not at a full
blown financial crisis, so that is preventing many participants
from going long outright on the yen," he said.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to 133.180 yen and edged
closer to a four-month low of 132.24 touched on Friday.
"The yen has not only benefited from risk aversion but it is
becoming the safe-haven currency of choice. The euro also
attracted safe-haven bids before, but it has lost its lustre
after hints of more easing by the European Central Bank,"
Ishikawa said.
Sterling managed to pull away as bargain hunting set in
after the currency tumbled to a four-month low, driven by last
week's disappointing services sector report that added to doubts
over whether the Bank of England would be able to raise interest
rates any time soon.
The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.5298 after hitting
the four-month trough of $1.5163 on Friday.
