* Dollar/yen coasts up after Japan lawmaker stirs BOJ easing
hopes
* Sterling supported by optimistic BOE
* Aussie briefly hits 9-day high of 71 U.S. cents
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 11 The dollar extended gains
against the yen on Friday on increased prospects of more easing
by the Bank of Japan, while the Aussie stood tall after catching
a lift from upbeat employment data.
The greenback was up 0.2 percent at 120.82 yen after
scaling a 10-day high of 121.38 overnight. The dollar was headed
for a 1.5 percent weekly gain.
The U.S. currency coasted on a boost received Thursday on a
media report quoting Japanese ruling party lawmaker Kozo
Yamamoto as saying that the Bank of Japan's Oct. 30 policy
meeting would be a "good opportunity" for further monetary
easing.
This was not the first time the outspoken Yamamoto, an
adviser to Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, has openly expressed his
views on monetary policy. But the timing appears to have struck
a cord in the markets which have recently seen a soft Japanese
data and equities engulfed in volatility.
"Foreign market participants' views on the yen hinge on
whether the BOJ will ease further or not, and such comments from
an official naturally spark selling of the yen," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
"But we also need to keep in mind that the Abe
administration may not exactly welcome further easing right now,
as that could cause the yen to depreciate and depress real
wages," he said.
The yen was also on the defensive against the euro. The
common currency rose to a two-week high of 136.45 yen,
having gained 2.7 percent so far this week.
The euro was firm at $1.1248 and on track for a 1.3
percent weekly rise.
The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7067 after
surging 0.8 percent overnight.
The Aussie sank after suffering collateral damage early on
Thursday as the New Zealand dollar plummeted on easing by the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), but it struck a 9-day peak
of $0.7100 later in the day as focus shifted to the much
better-than-expected August Australian employment data.
A 1.2 percent overnight jump in offshore yuan against the
dollar, after suspected rare intervention by Chinese
state-owned banks, also provided a lift to the Australian dollar
- often used as a liquid proxy for China plays.
Offshore yuan stabilised and was little changed on Friday.
"This (offshore yuan jump) drove a sharp narrowing of the
gap between onshore and offshore yuan, suggesting official
discomfort with the yuan trading at a discount offshore," wrote
Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"This reinforces risks that the USD/CNY (onshore yuan)
fixings tilt to the downside until further notice and presumably
into China President Xi's state visit to the U.S. later this
month, where he would not want CNY to be a hot topic."
The People's Bank of China set the onshore midpoint rate
at 6.3719 per dollar on Friday prior to the market's
open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3772, and firmer than
the previous day's closing quote 6.3772.
Beijing maintains an onshore and offshore currency regime as
a means of capital control.
A month ago, markets took fright after China unexpectedly
depreciated the yuan against the dollar, sparking talk of a
global currency war. The move also added to worries about its
slowing economy at a time when Beijing was trying to contain a
stock market meltdown.
Sterling enjoyed a positive session after Bank of England
policymakers felt the threat to the world economy from China's
stock-market slump did not signal a slowdown for Britain.
The pound, which scurried to a two-week high of $1.5476 on
the bank's optimistic outlook, last stood at $1.5443.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Eric Meijer)