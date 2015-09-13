* Dollar, euro, yen little changed in early Asia
* All eyes on the Sept 16-17 Fed meeting
* Market shrugs off disappointing Chinese data released on
Sunday
* Sources dampen talk of BOJ action this week
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 14 The dollar, euro and yen all got
off to a slow start on Monday with investors sticking to the
sidelines as the countdown begins on whether the Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
The euro stood little changed at $1.1342, holding on
to last week's 1.8 percent gain. Against the yen, the greenback
was similarly sluggish at 120.65, while the euro fetched
136.80.
Even another set of disappointing Chinese data released on
Sunday failed to stir the market. Growth in China's investment
and factory output missed forecasts in August, raising the risk
that economic growth may slow below 7 percent in the third
quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis.
"Softer Chinese industrial production and fixed asset
investment data at the weekend should keep a lid on AUD and NZD,
but markets are looking forward - to the Fed," analysts at ANZ
wrote in a note to clients.
The Fed holds its two-day meeting on Sept 16-17 and markets
are still guessing whether the central bank will hike rates
then, or opt for December or early next year.
"It is fair to say that the full spectrum of views is on
offer. Clearly this is the most anticipated Fed meeting in a
number of years," ANZ analysts added.
This uncertainty is also clear in U.S. Treasuries where the
benchmark yield has been drifting in a slim 2.109
percent and 2.254 percent range in the past three weeks.
Currency speculators, though, raised bullish bets on the
greenback for the first time in about a month in the week ended
Sept 8, latest figures showed, suggesting perhaps that some in
the market are betting on a bit of action.
Ahead of the Fed, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will hold its own
policy meeting on Sept 14-15, with the outcome due on Tuesday.
While there is some talk that the BOJ may expand its already
massive monetary stimulus, sources familiar with their thinking
told Reuters that there is no mood to take such action this
week.
Mirroring the lack of conviction in their G3 peers,
commodity currencies were also sitting tight.
The Australian dollar last traded at $0.7084, near
late New York levels on Friday. It was, however, not far off a
6-1/2 year trough of $0.6892 set a week ago.
There is no market-moving economic data out of Asia on
Monday, leaving the short-term focus on the usual suspects
including Chinese stocks.
