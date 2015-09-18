* USD poised for weekly losses, though some still bet on
2015 hike
* Euro edges down after marking three-week high
* Dollar steadies against yen after moderate drop
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 18 The dollar struggled to take back
lost ground in Asian trading on Friday after skidding to
three-week lows against the euro and a basket of currencies
following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates
steady and cut its long-term U.S. growth outlook.
Opinions had been divided over whether the Fed would raise
rates on Thursday for the first time since 2006, and the
announcement triggered broad dollar losses, though the central
bank left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening
later this year.
The euro gained more than 1 percent to a three-week high of
$1.1441 and was last at $1.395, down about 0.3 percent
from late U.S. levels but still well above Wednesday's one-week
low of $1.1214, and on track to gain about 0.5 percent for the
week.
The dollar index tracking the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies edged up about 0.1 percent to
94.634, after dropping as low as 94.360 on Thursday, its lowest
since Aug. 26. It was down about 0.6 percent for the week.
The dollar edged lower against the yen after a more moderate
decline overnight. It was buying 119.96 yen, slightly
above late U.S. levels after falling as low as 119.65 yen
earlier, and was poised to shed about 0.5 percent for the week.
"In today's session, it's hard to see any some sort of
dollar/yen trend," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"In the Tokyo session, there is no reason to increase either
dollar-long or -short positions after this latest Fed decision,
ahead of the Silver Week holiday here."
Tokyo markets will be closed for holidays for much next
week, reopening on Thursday.
"As the Fed said, the U.S. economy and employment situation
remain solid, so it's very natural that the Fed will start to
hike rates," Murata said.
Despite some encouraging domestic signs, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said the external outlook was less certain.
"Recent global economic and financial developments may
restrain economic activity somewhat and are likely to put
further downward pressure on inflation in the near term," the
U.S. central bank said.
The latest count put 13 of 17 Fed policymakers expecting to
raise interest rates in 2015, down from 15 at the bank's June
meeting. Four policymakers, up from two, now believe the bank
should stand pat until at least 2016.
"With the overwhelming majority in the FOMC still expecting
to hike this year, and the domestic economy maintaining its
momentum, we stick to our call of a December rate hike,"
strategists at Rabobank said.
"Although Yellen said that October remains a possibility, we
doubt that the economic data between now and then will be
sufficient to hike," they said in a note to clients.
Rates futures placed an 18 percent chance that the
U.S. central bank would end its near-zero interest rate policy
in October, down from 41 percent Thursday morning, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
The Australian dollar added about 0.3 percent to
$0.7192, but remained below a four-week high of $0.7277 hit in
the wake of the Fed's announcement.
The Aussie got a lift from parliamentary testimony by
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens who said the
economy was growing and the exchange rate was adjusting to a
change in the terms of trade.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)