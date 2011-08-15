(Changes dateline, adds quote, detail, previous TOKYO)

* Swiss franc slides to 2-week low vs euro and dollar

* Speculation of euro/franc target after newspaper report

* Franco/German summit this week in focus

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 15 - The Swiss franc plunged to two-week lows against the euro and the dollar on Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank would act further to counter strength in the currency by setting an exchange rate target.

Speculation of a target level against the euro gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday a lower limit for the euro/Swiss pair was poised to be set.

But dealers said the sell-off in the franc was being driven by speculation and markets would need to wait until the outcome of an SNB meeting on Wednesday.

"The market now sees the possibility that the SNB has a plan and this is making people nervous about the Swiss franc," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS.

"There is also some speculation that they may target a rate of 1.20 francs which seems to be driving today's moves, but as yet the SNB hasn't mentioned a level so we will have to wait until Wednesday's meeting," he added.

The euro soared as high as 1.1458 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS, and was last up 2.5 percent on the day at 1.1372 francs. Last week, the euro hit a record low around 1.0075 francs.

The dollar jumped 2.2 percent to 0.7946 francs , off an early European high of 0.7998.

"The question is whether the SNB could actually stop the strengthening of its currency. The franc still looks to be the currency with the smallest risks, so as long as the current debt problems in Europe persist, the franc will remain the strongest," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

Turbulence in equity markets amid risk aversion following a downgrade to the U.S. sovereign rating and an ongoing euro zone debt crisis have seen the safe-haven Swiss franc rocket to record highs, prompting the SNB to slash interest rates to near zero and threaten to weaken its currency.

By the end of last week, there was some semblance of normality in markets however, with Wall Street ending higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. European markets were also in positive territory early on Monday.

U.S. RETAIL DATA SUPPORTS DOLLAR

The dollar regained some footing against the yen after retail sales posted the biggest gains in four months in July. [ID:ID:nN1E77B08W]

The dollar last exchanged hands at 76.88 , up 0.3 percent for the day. It briefly rose to a session high of 77.10 yen.

The sharp rise in euro/Swiss helped the euro to rise 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.4309 .

Analysts said the euro could gain further amid signs Germany might be softening its stance against a euro zone bond.

Conservative newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday the German government no longer rules out agreeing to the issuance of euro zone bonds as a measure of last resort to save the single currency.

Just Friday, the German finance minister rejected the idea, saying this would undermine the basis for the single currency by weakening fiscal discipline among member states.

Traders said the euro could come under renewed selling pressure if France and Germany fail to come up with details about euro zone bonds.

"The euro could fall towards $1.4000 if we see disappointing results from the meeting. If that happens the market will shift their focus back to Europe's debt problems and sell the euro again," said Yunosuke Ikeda, a senior forex strategist at Nomura Securities. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Toby Chopra)