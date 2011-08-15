(Adds quote, detail)
* Swiss franc hits 2-week low vs euro and dollar
* Speculation about euro/franc target after newspaper report
* Analysts say falls limited unless the SNB acts
* Franco-German summit, common euro bond in focus this week
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Aug 15 The Swiss franc slid on Monday,
hitting two-week lows against the euro and the dollar on
speculation the Swiss National Bank would further act to counter
strength in the currency by setting an exchange rate target.
But analysts said unless the rumours and rhetoric were
backed up by direct action from the SNB, the scope for further
falls in the franc would be limited, with the currency's
safe-haven credentials likely to keep it supported.
Speculation about a target level against the euro gained
ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday
that the SNB would soon set a lower limit for the euro/Swiss
pair.
"The Swiss franc is oversold in the short-term because the
moves are based on hopes of a nuclear option from the SNB," said
Lena Komileva, global head of G10 currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman.
"The driver has been speculation and not any change in
global sentiment".
The euro was up 1.6 percent at 1.1266 Swiss francs
, though it was off a high of 1.1458 francs hit earlier
on trading platform EBS as investors took profit on the single
currency's sharp gains.
It remained well above last week's record low around 1.0075
francs.
Implied volatility in euro/Swiss remained near historic
highs in the shorter dates, with one-month vol
trading around 24 percent. That was near last week's record
level of around 27 percent, showing the market remains nervous
about the potential for further sharp swings in the spot rate.
Dealers said the sell-off in the franc was being driven by
speculation ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday, with the
SNB now having key backing from Switzerland's largest political
party.
"As yet the SNB hasn't mentioned a level and we have to wait
until the outcome of Wednesday's government meeting," said
Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS.
The dollar was up 1.3 percent at 0.7880 francs , off an
early European high of 0.7998.
Some market players questioned whether implementing a target
level for euro/Swiss would be effective, given the nature of the
flows which have driven strength in the franc.
"Swiss strength is being driven by savings deposits and
other real-money flows out of the euro zone and into
Switzerland, rather than speculators," said Kiran Kowshik,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
Risk aversion following a U.S. sovereign downgrade and as
the euro zone debt crisis threatens to escalate has pushed the
Swiss franc to record highs, prompting the SNB to slash interest
rates to near-zero and threaten to weaken the Swiss currency.
EURO BONDS DEBATE
The euro's gains against the Swiss franc pushed it higher
against the dollar , trading up 0.3 percent at $1.4293.
But it was off its session high of $1.4329 with resistance seen
at the 100-day moving average around $1.4349.
Analysts said any signs Germany might be softening its
stance against a common euro zone bond was likely to support the
euro, with the market focusing on a meeting between French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Tuesday to discuss the debt crisis.
However, they said a common bond could be a step too far for
European leaders. Kathleen Brooks, analyst at FOREX.com, said
Merkel and Sarkozy would discuss closer economic union but stop
short of discussing fiscal union.
"The markets thus may well be disappointed," she said.
One of Germany's leading economic associations came out in
favour of joint euro zone bonds on Monday, though the French
president's office said common bonds were not on the agenda for
Tuesday's meeting.
The dollar regained some footing against the yen ,
trading up 0.15 percent at 76.78 yen, but it stayed not far
above its record low of 76.25 yen.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine
Evans)