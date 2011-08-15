(Adds quote, detail)

* Swiss franc hits 2-week low vs euro and dollar

* Speculation about euro/franc target after newspaper report

* Analysts say falls limited unless the SNB acts

* Franco-German summit, common euro bond in focus this week

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 15 The Swiss franc slid on Monday, hitting two-week lows against the euro and the dollar on speculation the Swiss National Bank would further act to counter strength in the currency by setting an exchange rate target.

But analysts said unless the rumours and rhetoric were backed up by direct action from the SNB, the scope for further falls in the franc would be limited, with the currency's safe-haven credentials likely to keep it supported.

Speculation about a target level against the euro gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday that the SNB would soon set a lower limit for the euro/Swiss pair.

"The Swiss franc is oversold in the short-term because the moves are based on hopes of a nuclear option from the SNB," said Lena Komileva, global head of G10 currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"The driver has been speculation and not any change in global sentiment".

The euro was up 1.6 percent at 1.1266 Swiss francs , though it was off a high of 1.1458 francs hit earlier on trading platform EBS as investors took profit on the single currency's sharp gains.

It remained well above last week's record low around 1.0075 francs.

Implied volatility in euro/Swiss remained near historic highs in the shorter dates, with one-month vol trading around 24 percent. That was near last week's record level of around 27 percent, showing the market remains nervous about the potential for further sharp swings in the spot rate.

Dealers said the sell-off in the franc was being driven by speculation ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday, with the SNB now having key backing from Switzerland's largest political party.

"As yet the SNB hasn't mentioned a level and we have to wait until the outcome of Wednesday's government meeting," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS.

The dollar was up 1.3 percent at 0.7880 francs , off an early European high of 0.7998.

Some market players questioned whether implementing a target level for euro/Swiss would be effective, given the nature of the flows which have driven strength in the franc.

"Swiss strength is being driven by savings deposits and other real-money flows out of the euro zone and into Switzerland, rather than speculators," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

Risk aversion following a U.S. sovereign downgrade and as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to escalate has pushed the Swiss franc to record highs, prompting the SNB to slash interest rates to near-zero and threaten to weaken the Swiss currency.

EURO BONDS DEBATE

The euro's gains against the Swiss franc pushed it higher against the dollar , trading up 0.3 percent at $1.4293. But it was off its session high of $1.4329 with resistance seen at the 100-day moving average around $1.4349.

Analysts said any signs Germany might be softening its stance against a common euro zone bond was likely to support the euro, with the market focusing on a meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday to discuss the debt crisis.

However, they said a common bond could be a step too far for European leaders. Kathleen Brooks, analyst at FOREX.com, said Merkel and Sarkozy would discuss closer economic union but stop short of discussing fiscal union.

"The markets thus may well be disappointed," she said.

One of Germany's leading economic associations came out in favour of joint euro zone bonds on Monday, though the French president's office said common bonds were not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The dollar regained some footing against the yen , trading up 0.15 percent at 76.78 yen, but it stayed not far above its record low of 76.25 yen. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)