By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 19 The euro slipped against the dollar on Friday on the back of steep losses in European shares, remaining at risk of more selling if the global economic outlook deteriorates further and the financial funding picture worsens.

The Swiss franc edged up, benefiting from demand for currencies perceived to offer a safe haven, although its gains were capped by ongoing speculation Swiss authorities will again step in to rein the currency in.

Investors have been dumping higher-risk assets as weak U.S. economic data has added to the view the global economic recovery is stuttering, while concerns that euro zone policymakers are dragging their feet over the region's debt problems is also seen weighing on the single currency.

Many analysts expect the dollar, which has also struggled due to U.S. fiscal problems, will be supported on the view that the world's most liquid currency will rise if signs grow that financial institutions may be facing funding problems.

"Funding pressures are definitely visible in the euro area because of the vicious circle between the sovereign debt crisis and the knock-on effects on the financial system due to euro zone banks' holdings of sovereign debt," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

"That's something that's definitely a pressure on the euro."

He added: "If funding pressures intensify radically, the dollar is the safe-haven currency. When it's a question of liquidity, and not solvency, the dollar will benefit."

Analysts said investors were becoming highly sensitive to signs of funding strains, following news earlier in the week that an unnamed euro zone bank had borrowed $500 million in one-week funds from the European Central Bank.

That has sent interbank lending rates soaring with the USD Libor/OIS spread blowing out to 19 basis points, the highest level in 12 months. Three-month Libor struck four-month highs at 0.29778 percent.

Other signs of possible funding issues were highlighted by news the Swiss National Bank had tapped its currency swap line with the Federal Reserve in the past week. This was the first time the Fed has provided liquidity to a foreign central bank since early March.

The euro traded 0.2 percent lower on the day at $1.4310, having fallen as low as around $1.4260 in earlier trade.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell around 3 percent as global shares were slapped after a dismal reading of U.S. factory activity on Thursday heightened worries the economy is on the rocks.

Some market participants said the euro was paring some losses due to demand from Russian investors, along with market chatter that the European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds to lower their yields.

MARKETS VOLATILE

The euro fell 0.5 percent on the day against the Swiss franc to 1.1315 francs.

It had fallen roughly 1 percent in earlier trade, as concern about the global economic picture is expected to keep demand intact for the franc, but its upside may be limited by the prospect of more SNB action.

The SNB has boosted franc liquidity in the past week or so by increasing sight deposits and selling the franc via swaps on the forward market.

Market participants said they expected currency movements to become more volatile due to a lack of long-term buyers in the market.

But both the euro and the dollar are poised to end the week largely unchanged as investors were wary of holding currencies -- even safe-haven ones.

"Positioning in FX isn't realy large, and there's also a lack of perception of what's a safe haven, and at this point it's not very clear," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

The dollar was little changed at 74.243 versus a currency basket , although it stayed under selling pressure against the yen, also considered a safe haven.

The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 76.37 yen, edging closer to an all-time low of 76.25 yen and revving up speculation that Japan may enter the market to stem its currency's strength. (Editing by John Stonestreet)