* Euro slips on steep falls in Europe shares
* Bank funding concerns rise, seen positive for dollar
* Foot-dragging on euro zone debt crisis to keep euro on
back foot
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Aug 19 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Friday on the back of steep losses in European shares,
remaining at risk of more selling if the global economic outlook
deteriorates further and the financial funding picture worsens.
The Swiss franc edged up, benefiting from demand for
currencies perceived to offer a safe haven, although its gains
were capped by ongoing speculation Swiss authorities will again
step in to rein the currency in.
Investors have been dumping higher-risk assets as weak U.S.
economic data has added to the view the global economic recovery
is stuttering, while concerns that euro zone policymakers are
dragging their feet over the region's debt problems is also seen
weighing on the single currency.
Many analysts expect the dollar, which has also struggled
due to U.S. fiscal problems, will be supported on the view that
the world's most liquid currency will rise if signs grow that
financial institutions may be facing funding problems.
"Funding pressures are definitely visible in the euro area
because of the vicious circle between the sovereign debt crisis
and the knock-on effects on the financial system due to euro
zone banks' holdings of sovereign debt," said Raghav Subbarao,
currency strategist at Barclays Capital.
"That's something that's definitely a pressure on the euro."
He added: "If funding pressures intensify radically, the
dollar is the safe-haven currency. When it's a question of
liquidity, and not solvency, the dollar will benefit."
Analysts said investors were becoming highly sensitive to
signs of funding strains, following news earlier in the week
that an unnamed euro zone bank had borrowed $500 million in
one-week funds from the European Central Bank.
That has sent interbank lending rates soaring with the USD
Libor/OIS spread blowing out to 19 basis points, the highest
level in 12 months. Three-month Libor struck four-month highs at
0.29778 percent.
Other signs of possible funding issues were highlighted by
news the Swiss National Bank had tapped its currency swap line
with the Federal Reserve in the past week. This was the first
time the Fed has provided liquidity to a foreign central bank
since early March.
The euro traded 0.2 percent lower on the day at
$1.4310, having fallen as low as around $1.4260 in earlier
trade.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell around 3 percent as global shares were slapped after a
dismal reading of U.S. factory activity on Thursday heightened
worries the economy is on the rocks.
Some market participants said the euro was paring some
losses due to demand from Russian investors, along with market
chatter that the European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds
to lower their yields.
MARKETS VOLATILE
The euro fell 0.5 percent on the day against the
Swiss franc to 1.1315 francs.
It had fallen roughly 1 percent in earlier trade, as concern
about the global economic picture is expected to keep demand
intact for the franc, but its upside may be limited by the
prospect of more SNB action.
The SNB has boosted franc liquidity in the past week or so
by increasing sight deposits and selling the franc via swaps on
the forward market.
Market participants said they expected currency movements to
become more volatile due to a lack of long-term buyers in the
market.
But both the euro and the dollar are poised to end the week
largely unchanged as investors were wary of holding currencies
-- even safe-haven ones.
"Positioning in FX isn't realy large, and there's also a
lack of perception of what's a safe haven, and at this point
it's not very clear," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist
at Societe Generale.
The dollar was little changed at 74.243 versus a currency
basket , although it stayed under selling pressure against
the yen, also considered a safe haven.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 76.37 yen, edging
closer to an all-time low of 76.25 yen and revving up
speculation that Japan may enter the market to stem its
currency's strength.
