* Dollar burdened by speculation of more U.S. monetary easing

* Euro edges up, helped by rise in European equities

* Traders say SNB active in Swiss one-month forward market

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 22 The euro edged up on Monday, helped by a rise in European shares, while the dollar was on the back foot on speculation the Federal Reserve may highlight this week the need to take additional measures to support the ailing U.S. economy.

Traders said Switzerland's central bank was intervening in the one-month Swiss franc forward market to drive down the forward rate and to deter potential investors from holding the buoyant franc. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) declined to comment.

That kept investors jittery that the SNB could resort to selling francs in the spot market, a tool which it is reluctant to use given losses incurred on its last round of intervention which ended in 2010.

Traders also speculated that Japanese authorities could soon intervene to weaken the yen and that kept the dollar buoyed above an all-time low versus the yen.

As the U.S. economic recovery stutters, some investors have speculated that Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, due to speak at the central bank's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, could signal a willingness to implement more economic stimulus in the form of a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3. At last year's event he flagged QE2.

Others anticipate Bernanke will highlight the need to continue supporting the economy, but may not go so far as to announce more asset buying by the central bank.

The prospect of more QE, along with concerns about U.S. fiscal problems, has stung the dollar in past months, but analysts say the market is unwilling to sell the currency much further until it has a more concrete view of the Fed's outlook.

"A lot of people are expecting a potential game changer from Bernanke this week, which is largely dampening FX moves at the moment," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"There's large event risk, but the market at the moment has lost its appetite to bet on either side because it is in risk-aversion mode, and so it's not willing to make big bets in any direction."

The latest IMM positioning data shows speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week.

"The main candidate measures, buying out the curve and further QE may not be seen as effective in dealing with the headwinds that the U.S. faces," said Citi analysts in a note detailing Bernanke's options.

"QE3 would probably lead to further dismay among foreign investors and selling of USD."

SNB IN FORWARDS

The euro traded 0.3 percent higher on the day at a session high around $1.4434 against the dollar, supported by a 1.3 percent rise in European shares which picked up after tumbling 6 percent last week. U.S. stock futures were also in the black. SPc1

The single currency traded 0.4 percent higher on the day against the Swiss franc at 1.1350 francs. Its one-month forward interest rate adjustment was around -27.00, falling towards roughly -30.40 hit last week.

In a bid to tame the surging franc, the SNB in the past few weeks has been selling short-dated francs in the forward market to flood the market with the currency and drive down its returns.

The euro's gains were limited as sentiment remains negative on the view that euro zone officials are continuing to drag their feet in solving the region's debt problems.

This was highlighted by comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday rebuffed calls for the euro zone to issue joint euro-denominated bonds as a way for fiscally weak euro zone countries to borrow.

"If things start to take a turn for the worse in the euro zone, it's hard to see what they can come up with to help," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm, adding that this risk would keep the euro on the back foot.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 76.77 yen. It rebounded from a fall to 75.94 yen late last week, its weakest level since World War 2, which had ramped up speculation that Tokyo will prop up the dollar against the yen.

Japanese officials have said they are ready to intervene to weaken the yen again after last stepping in to sell the yen aggressively on August 4. (Editing by Toby Chopra, Susan Fenton, Anna Willard)