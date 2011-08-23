* Euro supported by German manufacturing PMI, real money seen buying

* Single currency dips briefly after weaker-than-expected ZEW

* Market still wary of measures from SNB, Japanese authorities

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 23 The euro rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected German manufacturing data outweighed a dismal reading of investor sentiment, although gains looked limited as the overall gloomy outlook for global growth persisted.

The single currency was last up 0.9 percent at $1.4494 , recovering from a low of $1.4440 hit after the influential ZEW index showed economic sentiment fell to -37.6 in August, far below forecasts of a -25.0 reading.

Traders said real money accounts were seen buying euros, and cited further buying orders in the $1.4340-45 area. There was also talk of option barriers at $1.45 and good bids were cited at $1.4260 to $1.4270, right above support at last Friday's intraday low of $1.4259.

On the topside a hefty stop loss was seen above $1.4550.

Investors chose to focus on a flash manufacturing activity PMI for Germany that stayed at 52.0 in August, reassuring some market players who thought it could fall below 50 and signal a contraction. .

"The data released today has given the market mixed messages, we had positive PMI data and then a strongly negative ZEW number," said You-Na Park, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

"The ZEW data was much worse than expected so it's not a surprise the euro came down a little bit. It's important that Germany shows strong economic development because it's still one of the more stable countries in the euro zone, especially while we have the debt crisis going on."

Analysts said the latest manufacturing activity data was seen as a key gauge of whether the euro zone's deepening sovereign debt crisis, which in recent weeks has spread from the periphery to the core economies of Italy and Spain, is weighing on broader economic growth.

Commodity currencies also climbed on improved investor appetite for risk after Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index data turned out to be not as bad as some in the market had feared.

"Asia has been the driver of global growth, so if Asia stays strong that will really help global markets," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.

The Australian dollar was last trading 1.1 percent higher at US$1.0511 , while the New Zealand dollar rose 1.1 percent to US$0.8324.

WARY OF INTERVENTION

The euro rose 0.6 percent versus the safe-haven Swiss franc to 1.1418 francs , with investors still cautious of more action from the Swiss National Bank to curb the franc's strength.

In the options market, implied volatility in euro/Swiss dipped to around 18 percent from 20 percent on Monday as tighter ranges in spot suggested the recent liquidity measures implemented by the SNB are taking effect.

The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking system with francs and intervened in the Swiss franc forward market to make returns on francs more unattractive to potential investors.

The dollar dipped 0.4 percent against the yen to 76.57 yen , although market players remained wary of yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities, in the wake of the dollar's drop to a record low around 75.94 yen late last week.

Bank of Japan money market data suggests Japan sold roughly 4.5 trillion yen in currency intervention on Aug. 4, its biggest one-day yen-selling intervention ever.

But the yen ended up rising back to levels seen before intervention a few days later.

Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in Singapore, said intervention might prove more effective if Japan were to shift toward repeated small-scale intervention, but added that such a switch in tactics was unlikely.

"If they were to engage in repeated interventions, they would likely face very stiff criticism from international policymakers," Elmer said.