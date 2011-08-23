* Euro supported by German manufacturing PMI, real money
seen buying
* Single currency dips briefly after weaker-than-expected
ZEW
* Market still wary of measures from SNB, Japanese
authorities
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 23 The euro rose on Tuesday after
better-than-expected German manufacturing data outweighed a
dismal reading of investor sentiment, although gains looked
limited as the overall gloomy outlook for global growth
persisted.
The single currency was last up 0.9 percent at $1.4494
, recovering from a low of $1.4440 hit after the
influential ZEW index showed economic sentiment fell to -37.6 in
August, far below forecasts of a -25.0 reading.
Traders said real money accounts were seen buying euros, and
cited further buying orders in the $1.4340-45 area. There was
also talk of option barriers at $1.45 and good bids were cited
at $1.4260 to $1.4270, right above support at last Friday's
intraday low of $1.4259.
On the topside a hefty stop loss was seen above $1.4550.
Investors chose to focus on a flash manufacturing activity
PMI for Germany that stayed at 52.0 in August, reassuring some
market players who thought it could fall below 50 and signal a
contraction. .
"The data released today has given the market mixed
messages, we had positive PMI data and then a strongly negative
ZEW number," said You-Na Park, FX strategist at Commerzbank.
"The ZEW data was much worse than expected so it's not a
surprise the euro came down a little bit. It's important that
Germany shows strong economic development because it's still one
of the more stable countries in the euro zone, especially while
we have the debt crisis going on."
Analysts said the latest manufacturing activity data was
seen as a key gauge of whether the euro zone's deepening
sovereign debt crisis, which in recent weeks has spread from the
periphery to the core economies of Italy and Spain, is weighing
on broader economic growth.
Commodity currencies also climbed on improved investor
appetite for risk after Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index data
turned out to be not as bad as some in the market had
feared.
"Asia has been the driver of global growth, so if Asia stays
strong that will really help global markets," said Steven
Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
The Australian dollar was last trading 1.1 percent higher at
US$1.0511 , while the New Zealand dollar rose
1.1 percent to US$0.8324.
WARY OF INTERVENTION
The euro rose 0.6 percent versus the safe-haven Swiss franc
to 1.1418 francs , with investors still cautious of
more action from the Swiss National Bank to curb the franc's
strength.
In the options market, implied volatility in euro/Swiss
dipped to around 18 percent from 20 percent on Monday
as tighter ranges in spot suggested the recent
liquidity measures implemented by the SNB are taking effect.
The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking
system with francs and intervened in the Swiss franc forward
market to make returns on francs more unattractive to potential
investors.
The dollar dipped 0.4 percent against the yen to
76.57 yen , although market players remained wary of
yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities, in the wake of
the dollar's drop to a record low around 75.94 yen late last
week.
Bank of Japan money market data suggests Japan sold roughly
4.5 trillion yen in currency intervention on Aug. 4, its biggest
one-day yen-selling intervention ever.
But the yen ended up rising back to levels seen before
intervention a few days later.
Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in
Singapore, said intervention might prove more effective if Japan
were to shift toward repeated small-scale intervention, but
added that such a switch in tactics was unlikely.
"If they were to engage in repeated interventions, they
would likely face very stiff criticism from international
policymakers," Elmer said.