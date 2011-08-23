* Euro supported by German manufacturing PMI, brushes off weak ZEW

* Higher shares boost higher-risk FX, dollar on back foot before Jackson Hole

* Market still wary of measures from SNB, Japanese authorities

By Nia Williams and Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 23 The euro rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected German manufacturing data outweighed a dismal reading of investor sentiment, although gains looked limited as the overall gloomy outlook for global growth persisted.

The single currency rose 0.9 percent on the day to $1.4500 , also boosted by a rally in European shares. The euro recovered from initial selling after the influential ZEW index showed German economic sentiment fell to -37.6 in August, far below forecasts of a -25.0 reading.

Traders said real money accounts were seen buying euros while others in the market cited demand from Asian sovereign names, although an options barrier at $1.4500 and stop-loss orders suspected around $1.4550 capped further gains in the single currency.

Investors chose to focus on a flash manufacturing activity PMI for Germany that stayed at 52.0 in August, reassuring some market players who thought it could fall below 50 and signal a contraction. .

"The scenario doesn't look bright, but the fact that German manufacturing activity was unchanged ... and euro zone services and composite PMIs were also close to unchanged was not a bad return in view of the headwinds we've been seeing of late," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"The data hasn't proven to be as worrying as feared, and that more than offsets the short-term impact of the ZEW."

Analysts said the latest manufacturing activity data was seen as a key gauge of whether the euro zone's deepening sovereign debt crisis, which in recent weeks has spread from the periphery to the core economies of Italy and Spain, is weighing on broader economic growth.

Spurred also by a 1.2 percent rise in European shares , improving demand for riskier currencies dented the dollar, knocking it 0.6 percent lower versus a currency basket to 73.667.

The dollar has been on the back foot ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke on Friday at the U.S. central bank's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Investors are keen to see if the Fed will signal more measures to stimulate the struggling economy. Speculation of a possible third round of quantitative easing has pressured the dollar lower in past months.

Commodity currencies climbed after the Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index data turned out to be not as bad as some had feared, reassuring investors that demand for commodities would continue.

"Asia has been the driver of global growth, so if Asia stays strong that will really help global markets," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.

The Australian dollar was last trading 1.1 percent higher at US$1.0500 , while the New Zealand dollar rose 1.1 percent to US$0.8324.

WARY OF INTERVENTION

The euro rose 0.6 percent versus the safe-haven Swiss franc to 1.1418 francs , with investors still cautious of more action from the Swiss National Bank to curb the franc's strength.

In the options market, implied volatility in euro/Swiss dipped to around 18 percent from 20 percent on Monday as tighter ranges in spot suggested the recent liquidity measures implemented by the SNB are taking effect.

The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking system with francs and intervened in the forward market to make returns on francs more unattractive to potential investors.

The dollar dipped 0.4 percent against the yen to 76.57 yen , although market players remained wary of yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities, in the wake of the dollar's drop to a record low around 75.94 yen late last week.

Bank of Japan money market data suggests Japan sold roughly 4.5 trillion yen in currency intervention on Aug. 4, its biggest one-day yen-selling intervention ever.

But the yen ended up rising back to levels seen before intervention a few days later, and Citi analysts said long yen positioning by hedge funds would keep the dollar under downward pressure even as Japan threatens to keep selling its currency.

The latest IMM data shows an ongoing rise in net long yen positions -- bets the currency will rise -- and the analysts said the bank's hedge fund positioning data shows the reduction in net long positions since intervention has been limited compared with a cut in other currencies versus the dollar.

"With a slight lag, rises in USDJPY have been met with JPY buying by hedge funds," analyst Todd Elmer said. "This build-up in long JPY positioning and tendency among investors to buy on dips suggests that intervention has thus far been an ineffective deterrent." (Editing by Anna Willard)