* Euro supported by German manufacturing PMI, brushes off
weak ZEW
* Higher shares boost higher-risk FX, dollar on back foot
before Jackson Hole
* Market still wary of measures from SNB, Japanese
authorities
By Nia Williams and Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Aug 23 The euro rose on Tuesday after
better-than-expected German manufacturing data outweighed a
dismal reading of investor sentiment, although gains looked
limited as the overall gloomy outlook for global growth
persisted.
The single currency rose 0.9 percent on the day to $1.4500
, also boosted by a rally in European shares. The euro
recovered from initial selling after the influential ZEW index
showed German economic sentiment fell to -37.6 in August, far
below forecasts of a -25.0 reading.
Traders said real money accounts were seen buying euros
while others in the market cited demand from Asian sovereign
names, although an options barrier at $1.4500 and stop-loss
orders suspected around $1.4550 capped further gains in the
single currency.
Investors chose to focus on a flash manufacturing activity
PMI for Germany that stayed at 52.0 in August, reassuring some
market players who thought it could fall below 50 and signal a
contraction. .
"The scenario doesn't look bright, but the fact that German
manufacturing activity was unchanged ... and euro zone services
and composite PMIs were also close to unchanged was not a bad
return in view of the headwinds we've been seeing of late," said
Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
"The data hasn't proven to be as worrying as feared, and
that more than offsets the short-term impact of the ZEW."
Analysts said the latest manufacturing activity data was
seen as a key gauge of whether the euro zone's deepening
sovereign debt crisis, which in recent weeks has spread from the
periphery to the core economies of Italy and Spain, is weighing
on broader economic growth.
Spurred also by a 1.2 percent rise in European shares
, improving demand for riskier currencies dented the
dollar, knocking it 0.6 percent lower versus a currency basket
to 73.667.
The dollar has been on the back foot ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke on Friday at the U.S.
central bank's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Investors are keen to see if the Fed will signal more
measures to stimulate the struggling economy. Speculation of a
possible third round of quantitative easing has pressured the
dollar lower in past months.
Commodity currencies climbed after the Chinese Purchasing
Managers' Index data turned out to be not as bad as some had
feared, reassuring investors that demand for commodities would
continue.
"Asia has been the driver of global growth, so if Asia stays
strong that will really help global markets," said Steven
Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.
The Australian dollar was last trading 1.1 percent higher at
US$1.0500 , while the New Zealand dollar rose
1.1 percent to US$0.8324.
WARY OF INTERVENTION
The euro rose 0.6 percent versus the safe-haven Swiss franc
to 1.1418 francs , with investors still cautious of
more action from the Swiss National Bank to curb the franc's
strength.
In the options market, implied volatility in euro/Swiss
dipped to around 18 percent from 20 percent on Monday
as tighter ranges in spot suggested the recent
liquidity measures implemented by the SNB are taking effect.
The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking
system with francs and intervened in the forward market to make
returns on francs more unattractive to potential investors.
The dollar dipped 0.4 percent against the yen to
76.57 yen , although market players remained wary of
yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities, in the wake of
the dollar's drop to a record low around 75.94 yen late last
week.
Bank of Japan money market data suggests Japan sold roughly
4.5 trillion yen in currency intervention on Aug. 4, its biggest
one-day yen-selling intervention ever.
But the yen ended up rising back to levels seen before
intervention a few days later, and Citi analysts said long yen
positioning by hedge funds would keep the dollar under downward
pressure even as Japan threatens to keep selling its currency.
The latest IMM data shows an ongoing rise in net long yen
positions -- bets the currency will rise -- and the analysts
said the bank's hedge fund positioning data shows the reduction
in net long positions since intervention has been limited
compared with a cut in other currencies versus the dollar.
"With a slight lag, rises in USDJPY have been met with JPY
buying by hedge funds," analyst Todd Elmer said. "This build-up
in long JPY positioning and tendency among investors to buy on
dips suggests that intervention has thus far been an ineffective
deterrent."
