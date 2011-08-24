(Changes dateline, adds quote, detail, previous TOKYO)

* Dollar flat at 76.65 yen, near record low of 75.94

* Japanese govt measures on yen have no market impact

* Risk currencies suffer; markets eye Bernanke speech Friday

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 24 The dollar hovered near record lows against the yen after measures taken by Japan to help companies deal with the impact of a strong yen proved ineffective, and concerns over the health of the global economy kept investors sensitive to risk.

Major currencies were largely confined to tight ranges as markets sat tight ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday in which he will give his latest assessment on the U.S. economy and may refer to additional steps to stimulate sluggish growth.

Last year, Bernanke used the meeting to bring up the idea of the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying programme that became known as QE2. That pumped money and confidence into markets.

"We think most people aren't looking for QE3 and are more bent towards an operation twist where the Fed would increase the maturity of its portfolio by buying longer-term assets," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

"The market does not seem to be expecting too much, so if Bernanke does take more decisive measures, the dollar should sell off broadly as it would support risk-seeking behaviour," he added.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.65 yen, barely moving after Japan announced a new credit line to facilitate companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and their procurement of energy and resources from abroad.

"The scheme treats the symptoms not the underlying cause," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.

"So it's not going to have any impact whatsoever in supporting dollar/yen, and given that there have been some expectations for stronger measures ... I wouldn't be surprised if dollar/yen traded lower on the day," he said.

Traders reported bids in the 76.50 area and exporter offers above 76.80. Dollar/yen hit a record low of 75.94 on Friday, though traders are wary of further dollar selling which may force the Japanese to intervene for the second time this month to stem strength in their currency.

Japan also said it would ask major financial firms to report on FX positions held by dealers for the period to the end of September. The potential impact from this is hard to gauge at this point, however, since it is unclear what action Japanese authorities would take with such information, traders said.

The yen had a brief sell-off after Moody's cut its rating on Japan, blaming a build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession and revolving-door political leadership that has hampered effective economic strategies.

Still, such cuts have had scant effect on yields as the vast bulk of Japanese debt is owned by the Japanese themselves.

RISK-CURRENCIES DOWN

The euro and other risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar were under pressure as Asian and European bourses failed to track hefty gains made by Wall Street overnight.

The euro traded down 0.2 percent at $1.4400, registering a brief dip after the Ifo survey of German business sentiment came in below market expectations.

Traders cited ongoing concerns that the Greek bailout package may be in jeopardy and about the state of the global economy after weak data out of Germany.

A minister in Angela Merkel's conservative party propelled Germany into a euro zone debate about guarantees for Greek aid on Tuesday, backing a demand for collateral by Finland, which said it could quit the bailout programme if its request was turned down.

German Chancellor Merkel told her Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, she rejected any special demand from Finland for collateral.

Commodity currencies gave up some of the strong gains they made the day before when manufacturing data in China and Europe came in less gloomy than feared. The Australian dollar was down 0.6 percent at $1.0459.

The Swiss franc failed to benefit from risk aversion and was almost unchanged on the day at 0.7922 as investors remained wary that the Swiss National Bank could re-enter markets to curb recent franc strength.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 1.1415 francs , well above a record low of 1.0075 hit earlier this month.

The SNB has cut interest rates to zero, flooded the banking system with francs and intervened in the forward market to make returns on francs less attractive to potential investors. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodowski; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)