(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Dollar down 0.2 pct at 76.55 yen, near record low of 75.94
* Japanese govt measures on yen have no market impact
* Euro up in quiet trade; markets eye Bernanke speech Friday
LONDON, Aug 24 The dollar hovered near record
lows against the yen after measures taken by Japan to help
companies deal with the impact of a strong yen proved
ineffective, and concerns over the health of the global economy
kept investors wary of risk.
Major currencies held within recent ranges as markets sat
tight ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
on Friday in which he will give his latest assessment on the
U.S. economy and may refer to additional steps to stimulate
sluggish growth.
Last year, Bernanke used the meeting to bring up the idea of
the central bank's $600 billion bond-buying programme that
became known as QE2. That pumped money and led to a rally in
stock markets and growth-linked currencies.
"We think most people aren't looking for QE3 and are more
bent towards an operation twist where the Fed would increase the
maturity of its portfolio by buying longer-term assets," said
Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
"The market does not seem to be expecting too much, so if
Bernanke does take more decisive measures, the dollar should
sell off broadly as it would support risk-seeking behaviour," he
added.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at
76.50 yen, shrugging off Japan's announcement of a new credit
line to facilitate companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and
their procurement of energy and resources from abroad.
"These measures ... are not really going to have much of an
impact on dollar/yen," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at
RBS Global Banking.
"Besides, the market, especially the speculative community,
does not have too much ammunition left to drive dollar/yen to
recent lows in the current environment."
Traders reported bids on approach to 76.00 and exporter
offers above 76.80. Dollar/yen hit a record low of 75.94 on
Friday, but traders are wary of further dollar selling which may
force the Japanese to intervene by selling yen for the second
time this month to stem strength in their currency.
The yen had a brief sell-off after Moody's cut its rating on
Japan, blaming a build-up of debt since the 2009 global
recession and revolving-door political leadership that has
hampered effective economic strategies.
Still, such cuts have had scant effect on yields as the vast
bulk of Japanese debt is owned by the Japanese themselves.
EURO PARES LOSSES
The euro pared early losses to trade with gains of
around 0.2 percent for the day at $1.4462. Traders reported
persistent demand from Asian sovereigns at lower levels with
stops above $1.4480.
"It is a bit surprising that the euro has held up well
despite the Ifo numbers and that shows that downside risks to
euro zone rates have probably been priced in," added RBS's
Robson.
The euro recovered from a brief dip after the Ifo survey of
German business sentiment came in below market expectations.
. It also took within its strike a surprise drop
in June industry orders.
Traders said the euro's gains would be checked by ongoing
concerns that the Greek bailout package may be in jeopardy and
about the state of the global economy after weak data out of
Germany.
A minister in Angela Merkel's conservative party propelled
Germany into a euro zone debate about guarantees for Greek aid
on Tuesday, backing a demand for collateral by Finland, which
said it could quit the bailout programme if its request was
turned down.
German Chancellor Merkel told her Christian Democrats and
their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, she
rejected any special demand from Finland for collateral.
The euro eased against the Swiss franc at 1.1415 francs
, but held well above a record low hit earlier this
month of 1.0075. Euro/Swiss one-month implied vols eased
slightly, although they were supported at 17.5 percent
.
The threat of further easing measures from the Swiss
National Bank was forcing options market players to stay long
euro/Swiss franc vols, analysts said.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra,
John Stonestreet, Ruth Pitchford)