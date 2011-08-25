* Euro hits day's high on early gains in equities
* Investors brace for Fed's Bernanke speech on Friday
* High-risk FX selloff seen if Fed doesn't signal more QE
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Aug 25 The euro inched up against the
dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in European shares on
speculation the Federal Reserve may signal more economic
stimulus measures, but analysts saw the risk of a correction if
such expectations are not met.
Sovereign and eastern European demand boosted the single
currency to a session high in early European trade, traders
said, keeping the dollar under selling pressure ahead of a
highly anticipated speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Friday.
Speculation of a third round of quantitative easing has
dented the dollar in past weeks, but while investors are worried
the U.S. economy may slip into recession, some are unconvinced
Bernanke is ready to signal another round of bond-buying to
stimulate the economy.
Some analysts say the possibility of another bombshell
announcement on monetary policy was unlikely after the U.S.
central bank only three weeks ago surprised markets by pledging
to keep rates low for the next two years.
As a result, they saw the possibility of a downward
correction in higher-risk currencies including the euro and the
Australian and New Zealand dollars, which have benefited from
recent dollar weakness.
"There is a risk of a 'buy the rumour sell the fact'
situation after the event and there is a possibility that risk
will sell off again," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at
RBS.
She said that, once Bernanke has spoken, the market's focus
will likely move back to Europe's sovereign debt woes and the
fragility of the euro zone economy and banking sector, along
with the weakening global growth outlook, which will keep
investors risk-averse.
The euro rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1.4469 while
European shares rose 0.8 percent in early trade.
Further gains in the euro were limited by offers from U.S.
leveraged investors around $1.4475.
Market participants have also cited offers from Asian
sovereign names around $1.4500, which have kept the euro below
that level for the past week.
Gains in the euro pushed the dollar 0.2 percent lower
versus a currency basket, but the U.S. currency inched up
0.2 percent to 77.10 yen.
The dollar remains supported versus the yen on talk that
Japan may enter the FX market to stem ongoing strength in its
currency, which rallied to a record high of 75.94 to the dollar
last week.
Tokyo traders said short-term players slightly lightened
their dollar/yen positions, wary that exporters -- still hoping
to sell the dollar above 79 yen if Tokyo steps into the market
-- would be forced to offload it early next week in
end-of-month-transactions.
But they also said the dollar may strengthen against the yen
further in the near term, given the potential for more position
unwinding.
The Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar
were little changed on the day, holding gains made
earlier in the week.
Some in the market said a profit-taking slide in gold prices
helped to boost demand for higher-risk currencies.
But analysts cautioned against reading too much into the
move, along with higher equities and the previous day's sell-off
in U.S. bonds, saying the moves were likely rooted in position
unwinding rather than any big shift in risk appetite or
investors' views of economic fundamentals.
"I don't think market players are all that bullish about the
outlook for the global economy," said Makoto Noji, senior bond
and currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"If economic conditions don't show much improvement as we
enter September and October, I think U.S. authorities will face
pressure again to adopt additional economic stimulus measures
and the dollar could come under pressure, especially against the
yen," Noji said.
(Additional reporting by Asian Forex Team; Editing by John
Stonestreet)