* Dollar index down 0.4 percent
* Lack of strong stimulus by Bernanke may see dlr short
unwinding
* Euro recoups losses, vulnerable to selloff
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 26 The dollar eased on Friday, as
investors shuffled positions ahead of a much awaited speech from
the Federal Reserve chief, with some expecting the greenback to
stage a short term bounce if he does not signal a chance of
further monetary stimulus.
The euro edged higher against the dollar while
higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and New
Zealand dollars also advanced.
Markets have see-sawed back and forth this week, reflecting
a divide over expectations of how strong a signal Fed chairman
Ben Bernanke may provide on the chances of more monetary easing
in the coming months.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.4437, with stop-loss
buyers cited above $1.4520, while on the downside bids from
Asian sovereign investors would limit losses at around $1.4400.
The dollar index was down 0.44 percent at 73.944 with the
dollar also easing against the Japanese yen .
Earlier this week, there was intense speculation that
Bernanke may announce a third round of asset purchases or some
other extraordinary policy later on Friday in a speech in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, pressuring the dollar. But this view has
been scaled back, giving the U.S. currency a boost on
Thursday.
"If Bernanke signals he is likely to be less accomodative
about providing liquidity, we could see the dollar recover and
depending on how Wall Street reacts to that, we could see some
flows into the greenback," said Roberto Mialich, FX strategist
at Unicredit.
"On the other hand, if he signals that he is ready to act
and provide more support, then the dollar will weaken. If he
says he is ready to act but not right now, I don't think the
markets will be too disappointed."
He added even if the markets were disappointed, the euro was
unlikely to fall below $1.43, while on the topside it could gain
to as high as $1.4550.
More quantitative easing would flood the financial system
with more dollars and is seen boosting stocks, higher yielding
currencies and the euro while the greenback is likely to be sold
off. On the other hand, if Bernanke refrains from setting the
stage for more easing to support the flagging U.S. economy, the
dollar is likely to benefit, at least in the short term.
Part of the reason why investors have pared back their
expectations of something dramatic from Bernanke is the
realisation that despite sharp falls in stock markets, U.S.
inflation is higher and the risk of a vicious deflationary cycle
has diminished. While growth remains weak, Fed officials do not
appear particularly concerned about recession risks.
YEN RECOVERS
The dollar traded down 0.6 percent at 77.03 yen ,
coming off a two-week high hit overnight of 77.70 yen. It hit a
record low of 75.941 yen a week ago, giving rise to jitters that
Tokyo would intervene in currency markets for the second time in
less than a month.
Individual Japanese players were spotted liquidating some
yen-long positions ahead of the Jackson Hole speech, due to
start at 1400 GMT.
"The market is still yen long and as the yen failed to get
stronger (versus the dollar) we may see further unwinding of
those positions ahead of Bernanke, boosted by lingering fears of
intervention," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign
exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
While Bernanke is expected to stop short of offering a grand
economic fix, he may well signal a willingness to adjust the
central bank's $2.8 trillion portfolio.
Meanwhile, looking past Bernanke's speech, traders said the
euro could come under pressure from continuing worries about the
euro zone's debt crisis.
The euro recouped mild losses sustained on Thursday,
trading firmer on the day against the dollar, but it was down
0.3 percent against the yen and flat against the
safe-haven Swiss franc at 1.1410 francs .
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $1.0472 after
Australia's central bank chief said the country was well
positioned to tackle any further weakening of international
conditions. The New Zealand dollar was up 0.5 percent
at $0.8312.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Patrick
Graham)