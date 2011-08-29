(Changes dateline, adds quotes, detail, previous TOKYO)

* Dollar index down 0.3 percent as equity markets rise

* Bernanke leaves door open for further Fed action, no QE3 yet

* Swiss franc falls, hit by UBS deposit charge threat

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 29 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Monday, with traders speculating the Federal Reserve may offer more stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain growth outlook.

While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly anticipated speech on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its September policy meeting to two days to consider its options.

That gave a boost to U.S. stocks on Friday, with the positive tone spilling over into Asia and European bourses on Monday in thin trade with UK markets shut for a public holiday.

The impact of Hurricane Irene -- downgraded to a tropical storm and then further to a post-tropical cyclone as it hit New York -- was set also to hamper early U.S. trading activity on Monday.

"The fact that Bernanke did not talk about inflation risk has helped equity markets and put pressure on the dollar," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

"But there is not much more potential for the dollar to sell off with markets now focusing on FOMC minutes and the U.S. employment report this week," he said.

The dollar index was down around 0.3 percent versus a currency basket at 73.576, not far from 4-month lows around 73.421 and off Friday's peak of 74.464.

The euro rose to a 2-month high of $1.4550, helped by the softer dollar and a strong rally in euro/Swiss franc.

"Perhaps most important... is that the Fed remains extraordinarily data-dependent and that September's FOMC meeting, originally scheduled for September 20, will now extend to two full days to facilitate an extensive discussion of the outlook and the Fed's options," said Barclays in a note.

"From an asset-pricing point of view, with a mildly reassuring message, we see Mr. Bernanke as having effectively 'kicked the can down the road'."

Analysts added, however, that the hurdle is high for introducing more monetary easing due to a rise in core inflation and a split regarding the policy within the Fed.

Market expectations for a fresh round of bond buying by the Fed had eased in the leadup to the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so the fact that Bernanke did not announce any immediate action was not a major disappointment, traders said.

This leaves the focus squarely on upcoming data including the closely watched non-farm payrolls data due on Friday as well as numbers on U.S. personal spending and manufacturing for clues about the health of the world's largest economy.

SWISS FRANC FALLS

The euro rose over 1 percent in thin volumes to 1.1850 francs , nearing resistance at 1.1894, the July 22 high, helped by a better tone for risk sentiment.

The greenback also gained against the franc, which came under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS threatened on Friday to charge clients a fee on deposits, aiming to discourage them from using some accounts to hoard the safe-haven currency because of financial market volatility.

The dollar was up 0.9 percent at 0.8134 francs, having hit a one-month high around 0.8152 francs on Friday.

Concerns that the global economy would fall back into recession and fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could spread to the region's banking system have sent currency investors scurrying to the safety of the Swiss franc and yen.

This has prompted both the Swiss and Japanese authorities to act in recent weeks to temper the strength of their respective currencies.

While the Swiss National Bank said it was not involved in UBS's decision to consider imposing a fee, traders said the move posed a fresh hurdle for franc bulls.

Against the yen, the greenback traded at 76.63 yen , recoiling from a recent high around 77.69 but keeping well above the record low plumbed earlier this month at 75.941 yen.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 111.39 yen .

(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Antoni Slodowski; Editing by John Stonestreet)