(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Dollar index down 0.2 percent as equity markets rise
* Bernanke leaves door open for further Fed action, no QE3
yet
* Swiss franc falls, hit by UBS deposit charge threat
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 29 The dollar edged lower against a
basket of major currencies on Monday as investors speculated the
Federal Reserve may offer more stimulus next month, though its
losses were limited as demand for riskier currencies started to
wane.
The impact of Hurricane Irene -- downgraded to a
post-tropical cyclone as it hit New York -- was set to hamper
early U.S. trading activity and keep volumes thin.
European trading was quiet with UK markets closed for a public
holiday.
While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no details of further
action to boost the U.S. recovery at an eagerly anticipated
speech on Friday, he said the central bank would extend its
September policy meeting to two days to consider its options.
That gave a boost to U.S. stocks on Friday, and the more
positive tone spilled over into Asia and European bourses on
Monday in thin trade.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies at 73.694 , while the euro eased back from an
early two-month high of $1.4550 as the risk-on sentiment
triggered by Bernanke's cautiously optimistic outlook faded.
It was last flat on the day at $1.4501 with good
support seen around the 100-day moving average at $1.4366.
"The fact that Bernanke did not talk about inflation risk
has helped equity markets and put pressure on the dollar," said
Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
"But there is not much more potential for the dollar to sell
off, with markets now focusing on FOMC minutes and the U.S.
employment report this week," he said.
Analysts said despite the unusual two-day Fed meeting in
September, the hurdle is high for introducing more monetary
easing due to a rise in core inflation and a split regarding the
policy within the Fed.
Market expectations for a fresh round of bond buying had
eased in the leadup to the central bank's annual symposium at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, so the fact that Bernanke did not
announce any immediate action was not a major disappointment,
traders said.
This leaves the focus squarely on upcoming data including
the closely watched non-farm payrolls data due on Friday as well
as numbers on U.S. personal spending and manufacturing for clues
about the health of the world's largest economy.
"Bernanke was long-term positive which put the market in
quite a strong risk-on mode but this will probably not hold, it
is already being corrected," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank.
"There is quite important data out of the U.S. this week
which could indicate a not very broad recovery. We think the
optimism after Bernanke's speech was overdone."
The options market pointed to calmer trading ahead and a
fall in demand for protection from volatility, with short-dated
vols falling across the board. Euro/dollar one-month vols
were trading around 12.7 percent, down from 13.7
percent before Bernanke's speech on Friday.
SWISS FRANC FALLS
The euro rose over 1 percent in thin volumes to last trade
at 1.1832 francs , nearing resistance at 1.1894, the
July 22 high, while the dollar was up 1.1 percent at 0.8134
francs, near a one-month high of 0.8161 francs.
The franc was under broad pressure after Swiss bank UBS
threatened on Friday to charge clients a fee on
deposits, aiming to discourage them from using some accounts to
hoard the safe-haven currency because of financial market
volatility.
Concerns that the global economy would fall back into
recession and fears that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
could spread to the region's banking system have sent currency
investors scurrying to the safety of the franc and yen.
This has prompted both the Swiss and Japanese authorities to
act in recent weeks to temper the strength of their respective
currencies.
While the Swiss National Bank said it was not involved in
UBS's decision to consider imposing a fee, traders said the move
posed a fresh hurdle for franc bulls.
Against the yen, the dollar traded flat at 76.58 yen ,
recoiling from a recent high around 77.69 but holding above the
record low plumbed earlier this month at 75.941 yen.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John
Stonestreet)