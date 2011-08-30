* Euro down 0.3 pct vs dollar, retreats from day's high
* Demand low for risky FX despite higher stocks
* Econ risks to cap euro gains, but QE risk may hit dollar
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Aug 30 The euro retreated from a session
high against the dollar and the Swiss franc on Tuesday, with
currency markets unconvinced that a rally in share prices would
continue given ongoing economic problems in the euro zone.
Investors seeking "safe-havens" for their cash boosted the
U.S. currency against major currencies, although many in the
market see a growing risk of another bout of Federal Reserve
quantitative easing that would weaken the dollar.
The euro hit a session low of $1.4472, pulling back
from a two-month high of $1.4550 hit on Monday and brushing off
a 1.3 percent rise in European shares . It slipped 0.3
percent on the day to 1.1800 Swiss francs .
Market participants cited euro selling against the dollar by
eastern European names, while London traders returning from a
market holiday on Monday sold the single currency following its
gains the previous day.
Analysts said some investors were sceptical of a recovery in
world stock markets following a heavy sell-off earlier this
month, adding that this would cap demand for currencies
including the euro.
A merger of two Greek banks on Monday did little to soothe
concerns about the country's debt problems, while comments from
IMF President Christine Lagarde that European banks were
undercapitalised kept confidence low in the region's financial
sector, which has been rocked by the debt crisis.
The Federal Reserve offered a grim view of the U.S. economy
late last week but did not make clear it would step in, saying
only it would hold a longer policy meeting this month to
consider its options.
With latest economic data on Monday slightly improved, the
risk is that the situation will not be bad enough to push the
Fed to act, but the economy will still broadly continue to
struggle.
"I don't think many people will wholeheartedly buy into the
recovery in equities," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"People going long on euro/dollar are very quick to
liquidate, and to take profit on those positions, so it will be
tough for the euro to rise beyond $1.4570," he said, referring
to a high hit in early July.
On the other hand, the risk that the Fed will deliver more
stimulus soon, would keep a lid on significant demand for the
U.S. currency. QE would flood the financial system with more
dollars and likely boost stocks, higher yielding currencies and
the euro.
The day's best performer was the New Zealand dollar
, which rallied to a one-month high on the back of data
showing a 13 percent rise in New Zealand home building approvals
in July, adding to signs the economy is recovering.
But other commodity-related currencies suffered, including
the Australian dollar , which retreated from the day's
high to trade a bit lower on the day.
The U.S. dollar was up slightly against a currency
basket at 73.774, but it slipped 0.2 percent to 76.66 yen
pulling further away from an all-time low around 75.94 set
earlier in the month, as market players stayed wary of
yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who oversaw Japan's massive
intervention earlier this month, was voted in as prime minister
on Tuesday, suggesting no change in Japan's currency policy.
The Swiss franc clawed back after plumbing a seven-week low
against the euro on Monday after it was hit by news late last
week that UBS was considering charging a fee to deter
clients from hoarding the safe-haven currency.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 0.8130 Swiss francs
after reaching a five-week high of 0.8239 on Monday, but the
franc's gains were capped by expectations the Swiss central bank
may take more measures to weaken the currency.
(Additional reporting by Asia Forex Team; editing by Patrick
Graham)