* Swiss franc bounces as euro zone debt concerns build again
* Dollar weighed by dovish-sounding Fed minutes
* Talk of EFSF agreement helps support euro
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 31 The euro and dollar both fell
against the safe haven Swiss franc on Wednesday after events in
Italy reignited concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis as
the prospect of more U.S. monetary stimulus weighed on the
greenback.
The single currency dropped 1 percent to a session low of
1.1705 francs on trading platform EBS, while the
dollar also fell to 0.8108 francs , retreating from a
recent high of 0.8239 struck on Monday.
A German cabinet decision setting it on course for
parliamentary ratification of changes to the euro zone's rescue
mechanism helped push the single currency to a session high of
$1.4470 versus the dollar .
But it was last up only 0.1 percent on the day as investors
remained wary and ran into selling by macro and real money
investors. Traders said month-end demand was weighing on the
euro and cited small sell orders starting from $1.4480.
Lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction on Tuesday and
signs of backtracking on Rome's budget changes weighed on the
single currency, returning attention to worries over its third
largest country's enormous debt burden.
Wrangling among policymakers over the terms of a deal to
issue new loans to Greece has also clouded the outlook for the
euro in recent sessions.
"The bond auction highlights there are ongoing issues in
Europe, and people are still very worried about the
implementation risks as far as a new (bailout) package goes,"
said George Saravelos, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"But in the U.S. there are equally important problems for
the dollar in terms of more quantitative easing. I see euro
versus the dollar moving sideways this week."
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Aug. 9 meeting
showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools they
could use to help the economy, with some actually pressuring for
bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.
The minutes added to expectations the Fed may flag a third
round of quantitative easing at the next meeting in September,
which has been extended to two days. Any moves to inject more
liquidity into the U.S. economy would undermine the greenback.
"In the run up to the September FOMC, we're probably going
to have a bit more chatter about QE3...which is likely to keep
the dollar weak," said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo
Capital Markets in Singapore.
Euro zone inflation data at 0900 GMT could weigh on the euro
if it comes in below forecasts of 2.5 percent, and add to
conviction the European Central Bank will halt its cycle of rate
rises for the foreseeable future.
SWISS DEMAND
Despite its climb on the day, the Swiss franc remained well
below record highs hit versus both the euro and dollar in August
as investors scrambled for safety from a stock market slide.
Analysts said the franc's gain was in part due to the Swiss
franc forward market starting to normalise after huge injections
of liquidity by the Swiss National Bank earlier this month to
stem spot strength.
"The liquidity injection is close to an end in terms of new
money coming in, which means Swiss franc weakness is likely to
run out of steam. The SNB will have to intervene more
aggressively from now on," Deutsche Bank's Saravelos said.
The safe-haven Japanese yen also strengthened, with traders
citing yen buying by Japanese exporters.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.57 yen , but was
seen supported by dollar bids at levels around 76.50 yen from
Asian players. The euro slipped 0.2 percent to 110.55 yen
, with support on the daily Ichimoku chart coming in
right around 110.48 yen.
With the yen hovering near a record high against the dollar
of 75.941 yen hit earlier in August on trading platform EBS,
market players remain wary of the potential for Japanese
authorities to intervene to sell the yen.
Commodity currencies were underpinned by the growing
prospect of further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve,
but failed to make much headway as the broadly negative tone on
growth and risk crept into the markets.
The Australian dollar fell 0.1 percent to US$1.0678
, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.1 percent at
US$0.8547 .
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua)