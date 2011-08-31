* Swiss franc bounces as euro zone debt concerns build again

* Dollar weighed by dovish-sounding Fed minutes

* Talk of EFSF agreement helps support euro

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 31 The euro and dollar both fell against the safe haven Swiss franc on Wednesday after events in Italy reignited concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis as the prospect of more U.S. monetary stimulus weighed on the greenback.

The single currency dropped 1 percent to a session low of 1.1705 francs on trading platform EBS, while the dollar also fell to 0.8108 francs , retreating from a recent high of 0.8239 struck on Monday.

A German cabinet decision setting it on course for parliamentary ratification of changes to the euro zone's rescue mechanism helped push the single currency to a session high of $1.4470 versus the dollar .

But it was last up only 0.1 percent on the day as investors remained wary and ran into selling by macro and real money investors. Traders said month-end demand was weighing on the euro and cited small sell orders starting from $1.4480.

Lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction on Tuesday and signs of backtracking on Rome's budget changes weighed on the single currency, returning attention to worries over its third largest country's enormous debt burden.

Wrangling among policymakers over the terms of a deal to issue new loans to Greece has also clouded the outlook for the euro in recent sessions.

"The bond auction highlights there are ongoing issues in Europe, and people are still very worried about the implementation risks as far as a new (bailout) package goes," said George Saravelos, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"But in the U.S. there are equally important problems for the dollar in terms of more quantitative easing. I see euro versus the dollar moving sideways this week."

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Aug. 9 meeting showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools they could use to help the economy, with some actually pressuring for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.

The minutes added to expectations the Fed may flag a third round of quantitative easing at the next meeting in September, which has been extended to two days. Any moves to inject more liquidity into the U.S. economy would undermine the greenback.

"In the run up to the September FOMC, we're probably going to have a bit more chatter about QE3...which is likely to keep the dollar weak," said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

Euro zone inflation data at 0900 GMT could weigh on the euro if it comes in below forecasts of 2.5 percent, and add to conviction the European Central Bank will halt its cycle of rate rises for the foreseeable future.

SWISS DEMAND

Despite its climb on the day, the Swiss franc remained well below record highs hit versus both the euro and dollar in August as investors scrambled for safety from a stock market slide.

Analysts said the franc's gain was in part due to the Swiss franc forward market starting to normalise after huge injections of liquidity by the Swiss National Bank earlier this month to stem spot strength.

"The liquidity injection is close to an end in terms of new money coming in, which means Swiss franc weakness is likely to run out of steam. The SNB will have to intervene more aggressively from now on," Deutsche Bank's Saravelos said.

The safe-haven Japanese yen also strengthened, with traders citing yen buying by Japanese exporters.

The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.57 yen , but was seen supported by dollar bids at levels around 76.50 yen from Asian players. The euro slipped 0.2 percent to 110.55 yen , with support on the daily Ichimoku chart coming in right around 110.48 yen.

With the yen hovering near a record high against the dollar of 75.941 yen hit earlier in August on trading platform EBS, market players remain wary of the potential for Japanese authorities to intervene to sell the yen.

Commodity currencies were underpinned by the growing prospect of further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but failed to make much headway as the broadly negative tone on growth and risk crept into the markets.

The Australian dollar fell 0.1 percent to US$1.0678 , while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.1 percent at US$0.8547 . (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua)