* Swiss franc climbs as euro zone debt concerns build again
* Dollar undermined by dovish Fed minutes, QE speculation
* German govt moves on EFSF support euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 31 The Swiss franc rose against the
euro and the dollar on Wednesday as investors piled back into
the currency, with euro zone debt worries and speculation about
easing in the U.S. keeping alive the risk of intervention by the
Swiss National Bank.
The single currency dropped more than 1.5 percent to a
session low of 1.1631 francs on trading platform EBS,
while the dollar fell to a low of 0.8057 francs ,
retreating from a recent high of 0.8239 struck on Monday.
Traders cited Swiss franc buying by U.S. and Swiss investors.
Analysts said some investors were taking profits after the
euro failed to break through 1.2000 francs earlier this week,
while the Swiss franc looked oversold on daily charts, having
hit its lowest level since early July on Monday.
A German cabinet decision that set policymakers on course
for parliamentary ratification of changes to the euro zone's
bailout fund helped push the single currency briefly to a
session high of $1.4470 versus the dollar .
But it was last flat on the day at $1.4440 as it ran into
selling by macro and real money investors. Traders said
month-end demand for dollars from investors rebalancing their
stock and bonds portfolio was weighing on the euro and cited
small sell orders starting from $1.4480.
Lukewarm demand at an Italian bond auction on Tuesday and
signs of backtracking on Rome's budget changes weighed on the
euro, reigniting worries over the enormous debt burden facing
the euro zone's third largest country.
"The difficulty the market has at the moment is finding a
reason to buy any currency. The euro zone has got a peripheral
problem, the U.S. has got a potential QE problem," said Daragh
Maher, deputy head of FX research at Credit Agricole.
"The Swiss franc remains a safe play. If numbers do not
improve, people remain nervous and the euro zone situation
remains grim we can expect to see the franc strengthen again."
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Aug. 9 meeting
showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools they
could use to help the economy, adding to expectations the Fed
may flag a third round of quantitative easing at its two-day
meeting in September.
Moves to inject more liquidity into the U.S. economy would
undermine the greenback and analysts said speculation was likely
to keep the dollar weak in the run-up to the meeting. On
Wednesday, the private sector ADP report will be released ahead
of the Chicago ISM data for August .
More weak data after U.S. consumer crumbled to a two-year
low on Tuesday is likely to add to speculation for more
quantitative easing. On the other hand, a positive surprise
could give riskier assets a slight boost.
FRANC DEMAND
Despite stock markets bouncing on Wednesday, demand for the
safe-haven Swiss franc returned with the Swiss National Bank
conspicuous by its absence from the forward market since last
week.
Its intervention in the swap market and moves to flood the
Swiss banking system with francs and cut interest rates to near
zero has toppled the Swiss franc from record highs hit earlier
this month.
As a result, the dollar is on track for its best monthly
performance against the franc since May 2010, and the euro for
its best since January 2011. The euro was last down 1.3 percent
at 1.1684 as was the dollar at 0.8086 francs.
In the options market, one-month euro/Swiss vols
edged higher to 17 percent on Wednesday, indicating
investors expect further strong moves in the Swiss franc as
concerns over a global growth slowdown persist.
"The liquidity injection is close to an end in terms of new
money coming in, which means Swiss franc weakness is likely to
(end).... The SNB will have to intervene more aggressively from
now on," said George Saravelos, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.55 yen , but was
seen supported by bids around 76.50 yen from Asian players.
With the yen hovering near a record high against the dollar
of 75.941 hit earlier in August on trading platform EBS, market
players remain wary of the potential for Japanese authorities to
intervene to sell the yen. Japan's Ministry of Finance said on
Wednesday that the authorities had conducted a total of $58.8
billion in forex intervention in the month to August 29.
