By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 2 The euro slipped against the dollar and tumbled against the Swiss franc on Friday, as concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and economic outlook after weak manufacturing data forced macro funds to sell and seek the relative safety of the franc.

European stocks were also sharply lower in early trade, breaking a four-day rally.

Some traders said the euro may trend lower in coming days, given growing worries about Greece meeting its deficit targets, concerns over Germany passing plans to reform the European bailout fund this month and the possibility of the European Central Bank softening its hawkish stance at next week's policy meeting.

Data on Thursday showed manufacturing in the euro zone contracted for the first time in almost two years, and a Spanish bond sale drew lukewarm demand.

"It's hard for the euro to go down very fast against the dollar given expectations for more monetary easing in the U.S. But if we continue to get worse case scenarios panning out in the euro zone it will have to go lower," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"The Greek and Italian situations have deteriorated, and the euro zone PMI's were not great," he added.

The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar of $1.4208 and was last down around 0.2 percent on the day at $1.4225.

Traders said there was some euro buying to defend an option barrier at $1.4200. The barrier is reportedly the downside leg of a double no-touch option with barriers at $1.42 and $1.46, thought to be held by an Asian sovereign player.

In addition, traders said option positions built up during the last couple of days suggest some players are positioning for a break to the downside, targeting $1.3850.

The euro would have to breach a series of support levels before dropping that far, including its Aug. 12 intraday low near $1.4150 and its Aug. 5 intraday trough of $1.4055.

"The ongoing debt and deficit crisis and the subsequent policy reaction continue to represent a major risk (to the euro), and here there are many challenges on the immediate horizon," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

The euro briefly fell almost 2 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.1120 francs, pulling back from Monday's highs close to 1.20 francs. The franc rose broadly in thin liquidity, with the dollar down 1.4 percent at 0.7841 francs .

Traders reported no sign of the Swiss National Bank coming back into the Swiss forward market to add liquidity and stem strength in the currency, a tactic which in recent weeks forced the franc to retreat from record highs against both the euro and the dollar.

U.S. JOBS DATA

Market focus will also be on U.S. jobs data due later on Friday, the last nonfarm payrolls report before a Fed policy meeting this month at which many market participants expect some sort of additional easing.

Unemployment is a key determinant in whether the Fed takes additional action to support the economy.

Market players say expectations for the jobs data have been lowered after the employment gauge in a U.S. manufacturing survey released on Thursday dipped to its lowest level since November 2009.

"I think expectations are probably pretty pessimistic going into payrolls," said Adarsh Sinha, Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting the payrolls data to show an increase of 75,000 jobs.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, was up around 0.2 percent at 74.654 , hovering near a three-week high of 74.714 hit on Thursday.

The yen showed little reaction to news that new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has picked Jun Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief for the ruling Democratic Party, as his finance minister.

The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 76.85 yen . (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua; Editing by Hugh Lawson)