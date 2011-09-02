(Recasts, adds quotes, details, updates prices)

* Swiss franc rises sharply as equity markets slide

* SNB absent from forward market but traders wary

* Market also focused on U.S. jobs report and QE3 hopes

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 2 The Swiss franc rose sharply on Friday, extending the week's gains, as concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and a gloomy economic outlook prompted macro funds to seek the franc's safe-haven status and test the Swiss National Bank's resolve.

Traders were wary of the SNB coming back into the Swiss forward market to reinject liquidity and stem strength in the currency, a tactic which in recent weeks pushed Swiss deposit rates into negative territory and forced the currency to retreat from record highs near parity with the euro.

"People are getting used to the fact that negative deposit rates are not much of a deterrent to the market if the Swiss franc appreciates sharply," said Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.

"Flows are increasingly a function of safety and not return," he added.

The euro fell over 2 percent versus the safe-haven Swiss franc to 1.1060 francs, pulling back from Monday's highs close to 1.20 francs. The franc rose broadly in thin liquidity, with the dollar also falling 2 percent to 0.7795 francs .

Traders reported dire liquidity in the spot market and said Swiss options were starting to become dislocated as this week's sharp rally in the franc prompted a spike in implied volatility and speculation the SNB may need to take more action.

One-week EUR/CHF vol surged to around 28 percent vs around 20 on Thursday, while risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency, jumped to around 3.50 in favour of euro puts vs 3.10 on Thursday.

Markets were broadly in risk-averse mode as stocks fell sharply, breaking a four-day rally, while euro zone peripheral bond yields rose.

Traders said risk aversion was being fuelled by growing worries about Greece meeting its deficit targets, concerns over Germany passing plans to reform the European bailout fund this month and the possibility of the European Central Bank softening its hawkish stance at next week's policy meeting.

Data on Thursday showed manufacturing in the euro zone contracted for the first time in almost two years, and a Spanish bond sale drew lukewarm demand.

The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar of $1.4208 before recovering to trade roughly flat for the day at $1.4250 after running into strong option barrier protection ahead of $1.4200.

"It's hard for the euro to go down very fast against the dollar given expectations for more monetary easing in the U.S. But if we continue to get worse-case scenarios panning out in the euro zone it will have to go lower," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"The Greek and Italian situations have deteriorated, and the euro zone PMIs were not great," he added.

U.S. JOBS DATA

Market focus will also be on U.S. jobs data due later on Friday, the last non-farm payrolls report before a Fed policy meeting this month at which many market participants expect some sort of additional easing.

Unemployment is a key determinant in whether the Fed takes additional action to support the economy.

Market players say expectations for the jobs data have been lowered after the employment gauge in a U.S. manufacturing survey released on Thursday dipped to its lowest level since November 2009.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting the payrolls data to show an increase of 75,000 jobs.

"The market seems to be braced for a softer number but it's a tough call today to say what the dollar will do," said ING's Turner.

"A much lower number would see equities crash and the dollar rise initially but at the same time that would bring the possibility of QE3 nearer which may weaken the dollar." he added.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, was close to flat at 74.519 , hovering near a three-week high of 74.714 hit on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)