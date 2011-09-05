(Adds quote, details, updates prices)
* Euro hits 3-week low vs dollar, USD index hits 1-mth high
* Greek, Italian fiscal issues weigh on single currency
* Euro faces more downside risk on German legal vote, ECB
meet
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 5 The euro fell broadly on Monday,
touching a three-week low versus the dollar as worries about
Greek and Italian public deficits and a regional election rout
for Germany's ruling party added to concerns over the euro
zone's debt crisis.
The shared currency fell to 1.4108 on trading platform EBS,
its weakest since mid-August. It pared losses as Asian sovereign
accounts stepped in to buy around $1.4110, while option-related
bids were seen placed into $1.4100.
Other currencies perceived to be higher risk, including the
Australian and New Zealand dollars, also took a hit against the
dollar as Friday's soft U.S. employment data fuelled concerns
that the U.S. economy may be sliding back into recession.
The suspension of an EU/IMF mission to Greece last week
raised questions over whether Greece can cut its budget deficit
enough to secure another tranche of bailout funds, while Italy's
inability so far to meet its budget commitments continues to
hurt its sovereign bond market.
Downside risks to the euro increased after a big fall in
support for Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in a regional
vote in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Sunday highlighted the German
chancellor's waning popularity and many Germans' dissatisfaction
with having to contribute to euro zone bailouts.
"For the euro the downside is still the dominant driver as
all the commentary is negative but as yet there isn't enough of
a catalyst in the news flow to take it out of its range against
the dollar and below $1.4000," said Geoffrey Yu, currency
strategist at UBS.
He said that the current neutral speculative positioning
data for the euro reinforced the view that the euro may stay
rangebound in the near-term.
Asian sovereign buying in euros, along with Russian and
eastern European demand ahead of $1.4110, helped support the
euro. Technical analysts also highlighted support there from the
61.8 percent retracement of the euro's July-August rally.
The euro's losses pushed the low-yielding dollar to
75.074 versus a currency basket, its highest since early August,
though traders said further currency moves may be capped by a
U.S. public holiday on Monday.
The single currency fell nearly 1 percent to
below 1.1100 Swiss francs as economic concerns in the euro zone
along with evidence of a continued slowdown in the U.S. economy
raised demand for safe-haven assets.
The franc's broad gains in the past week or so have raised
expectations the Swiss central bank may have to initiate more
measures to weaken the currency with traders on edge for any
renewed intervention in franc forward markets.
MORE EURO RISKS
The euro faces a week packed with event risk. Implied
options volatility for the euro rose to 2-week highs to reflect
increasing nerves over a further fall in spot.
Germany's constitutional court will rule on Wednesday on
suits claiming Berlin is breaking German law and European
treaties by contributing to multi-billion euro bailouts of
Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Markets will also focus on a slew of policy announcements by
major central banks, given strong indications the global
economic recovery is stuttering.
Analysts said the euro will face more selling if the
European Central Bank, which will make a policy announcement on
Thursday, suggests increasing concern that a deepening debt
crisis is cranking up overall risks to the euro zone.
"The biggest downside risk for the euro is for a more dovish
statement from the ECB, highlighting the impact of negative
developments of late and potentially suggesting that the
slowdown that we've been seeing is here to stay," said Valentin
Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"This would open the door to speculation for (early) rate
cuts, and that's not what the market is expecting," he said,
adding that this could trigger a test of $1.40 in euro/dollar.
Investors also awaited plans due on Thursday from U.S.
President Barack Obama to kickstart job creation.
Aggressive measures would be seen as positive for the global
growth outlook, but many in the market say appetite is low for
expensive spending given that the government's fiscal house is
in disarray.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John
Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)