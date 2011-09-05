(Adds details, updates prices)
* Euro at 1-mth low vs dollar, USD index hits 1-mth high
* Greek, Italian fiscal issues weigh on single currency
* Euro faces downside risk on German legal vote, ECB mtg
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 5 The euro fell broadly on Monday,
hitting a one-month low versus the dollar as worries about Greek
and Italian public finances and a regional election rout for
Germany's ruling party added to concerns about the euro zone
debt crisis.
The single currency fell to $1.4065 on trading platform EBS,
its weakest since Aug. 5. Traders said option-related bids at
$1.4100 had given way and stops were triggered through $1.4080
as a U.S. public holiday made for thinner trading conditions.
A jump in yields on Italian government bonds to near
one-month highs weighed on the euro as pressure mounted on Italy
-- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal
house in order.
The higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars fell
1 percent against the dollar as Friday's soft U.S. employment
data fuelled concerns that the U.S. economy may be sliding back
into recession.
The suspension of an EU/IMF mission to Greece last week
raised questions over whether Athens can cut its budget deficit
enough to secure another tranche of bailout funds, while Italy's
inability so far to meet its budget commitments continued to
hurt its sovereign bond market.
Downside risks to the euro increased after a big fall in
support for Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in a regional
vote in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Sunday highlighted the German
chancellor's waning popularity and many Germans' dissatisfaction
with having to contribute to euro zone bailouts.
"For the euro the downside is still the dominant driver as
all the commentary is negative, but as yet there isn't enough of
a catalyst in the news flow to take it out of its range against
the dollar and below $1.4000," said Geoffrey Yu, currency
strategist at UBS.
Technical analysts said the clean break below the 61.8
percent retracement of the euro's July-August rally at $1.4110
would add to the negative picture, while the 200-day moving
average would provide key support around $1.4010.
The euro's losses pushed the low-yielding dollar to
75.223 versus a currency basket, its highest since early August.
The single currency fell more than 1 percent to
1.1021 Swiss francs as economic concerns in the euro zone along
with evidence of a continued slowdown in the U.S. economy
boosted demand for safe-haven assets.
The franc's broad gains in the past week or so have raised
expectations the Swiss central bank may have to initiate more
measures to weaken the currency with traders on edge for any
renewed intervention in franc forward markets.
MORE EURO RISKS
The euro faces a week packed with event risk. Implied
options volatility for the euro rose to two-week highs,
reflecting growing nervousness over a further fall in spot.
Germany's constitutional court will rule on Wednesday on
suits claiming Berlin is breaking German law and European
treaties by contributing to multi-billion euro bailouts of
Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Markets will also focus on a slew of policy announcements by
major central banks, given strong indications the global
economic recovery is stuttering.
Analysts said the euro would face more selling if the
European Central Bank, which will make a policy announcement on
Thursday, indicates increasing concern that a deepening debt
crisis is raising overall risks to the euro zone.
"The biggest downside risk for the euro is for a more dovish
statement from the ECB, highlighting the impact of negative
developments of late and potentially suggesting that the
slowdown that we've been seeing is here to stay," said Valentin
Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"This would open the door to speculation for (early) rate
cuts, and that's not what the market is expecting," he said,
adding that this could trigger a test of $1.40 in euro/dollar.
Investors also awaited plans from U.S. President Barack
Obama, due on Thursday, to kick-start job creation.
Aggressive measures would be seen as positive for the global
growth outlook, but many in the market say there is little
appetite for high spending given that U.S. finances are in
disarray.
