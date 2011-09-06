* Swiss franc slides on SNB measures

* Euro jumps above 1.2200 francs, dollar/Swiss jumps to 0.8579

* SNB's resolve will be tested as safe-haven inflows strong (adds details, quotes, graphics)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 6 The Swiss franc plummeted versus the euro and dollar on Tuesday, after Switzerland's central bank shocked markets by setting a floor for the euro/Swiss exchange rate in an effort to curb franc strength which has taken a toll on the economy.

The Swiss National Bank set a rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro and said it would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities.

However, many analysts questioned whether the move could succeed given the robust demand for safe-haven assets that drove the franc to record highs last month.

The euro leapt to the target within minutes on trading platform EBS from 1.1270 before the announcement. It was last at 1.2032 francs, up around 8.5 percent on the day and having risen to as high as 1.22 francs.

The dollar also jumped to 0.85799 francs from around 0.8000, while the euro rose to $1.4286 , up more than 1 percent on the day after trading almost flat beforehand. It was last up 0.6 percent at $1.4172.

"The SNB's move is somewhat sudden and aggressive," said Paul Mackel, senior FX strategist at HSBC.

"However, it needs to be aggressive to turn the tide for the Swiss franc and to take the shine off its safe-haven status. Putting euro/Swiss franc at 1.20 today is the easy part. Keeping it there or significantly above will be difficult if the world still looks like a gloomy place."

This is not the first time Switzerland has set an exchange rate target. In the 1970s, using somewhat similar language, the SNB defined a target for the franc against the Deutschemark.

At that time, the SNB successfully defended the level well above 0.80 francs per mark in the short term, although it came at a huge price and fuelled inflationary pressures.

This time around Swiss inflation is tame, giving the SNB more leeway to keep the target in place for some time.

"The target is designed to be temporary in nature and will be removed as soon as the euro zone situation stabilises and a significant interest rate differential is established between the ECB and the SNB," said Geoffrey Yu, strategist at UBS.

"Nevertheless, this is far easier said than done and the SNB will remain beholden to external developments."

The latest SNB move comes after it cut its already low interest rate target to nil on Aug. 3. It also flooded the banking system with francs, effectively driving money market and forward rates deep into negative territory and making holding Swiss francs a costly proposition for investors.

EURO RISKS AHEAD

Before the SNB's surprise move, the euro had been under pressure as Italian government bond yields looked set to head back to levels above 6 percent on worries over Rome's ability to agree a new austerity package.

Analysts said the SNB action was unlikely to help the euro much and it did little to alter the outlook for the euro zone.

"In fact, these significant monetary easing measures now taken by the SNB could even increase the market speculation of the ECB becoming less hawkish and prepare the ground for rate cuts. We maintain our euro/dollar $1.36 forecast for the year-end," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Market players said the key risk for the euro this week was that the European Central Bank is likely to signal a pause in its rate tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, analysts worry that Greece's dispute with the European Union and IMF on fiscal slippage could delay its next tranche of aid and worries about European bank funding are also adding to risk surrounding the euro.

The dollar rose against the yen on speculation that the SNB's measures could encourage the Japanese authorities to intervene in coming days. The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 77.11, off a record low of 75.94 struck on Aug 19.

The dollar index was flat on the day at 75.107, having earlier climbed to a one month high at 75.305. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams,; Graphics by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)