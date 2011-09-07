* Euro gains on relief at German court ruling

* ECB on Thursday could push euro lower

* Swedish crown gains on policy decision, search for safe haven

By Jessica Mortimer and Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 7 The euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday on relief Germany's top court rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking participation in euro zone bailouts, but looked vulnerable before a European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday.

Slowing global growth, easing inflation and mounting euro zone debt concerns are likely to see the ECB flag a lengthy pause in its rate tightening cycle, with an outside chance it could even sound a dovish outlook for monetary policy.

The euro was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.4051 , off a session high of $1.4150 hit immediately after the German Constitutional Court's ruling.

Traders said it had support above $1.40 after failing on Tuesday to make a sustained break below there, but said investors were still inclined to sell on rallies. That left it vulnerable to a drop towards the July 12 low at $1.3837.

Although the court's decision was seen as positive for the single currency, the court also said parliament must have a bigger say before aid is granted, potentially making a solution to the euro zone debt crisis more cumbersome.

"The Constitutional Court ruling is probably just one trouble less for the market rather than a potential boost for the euro," said Roberto Mialich, currency strategist at Unicredit in Milan.

"A break lower to $1.38 is still a high possibility and the charts clearly show that more upside is needed to stem selling pressure," he said, adding for this it would need to rise to around $1.4250-$1.4300.

Data showing German industrial output rose more than expected in July and a rise in equities supported the euro. But analysts said it could struggle ahead of the ECB decision and sink back under its 200-day moving average around $1.4019.

"At the moment there are more negative factors for the euro than the dollar, and we also have the ECB tomorrow where they are bound to be more dovish in their message," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

The euro retained hefty gains made against the Swiss franc on Tuesday after the Swiss National Bank said it would enforce a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying foreign currencies in unlimited quantities. It was last steady at 1.2049 francs .

SWEDISH CROWN, AUSSIE RISE

The Swedish crown rose to a three-month high of around 8.9444 per euro after Sweden's central bank said further monetary tightening would be postponed but did not signal any intent to cut rates, as some investors had been speculating.

Analysts said the market was increasingly seeing the Swedish currency -- along with Norway's crown -- as a safe alternative to the euro after the SNB curbed appetite for the franc.

"There is a tremendous amount of desperation around. Everybody is asking where the new safe haven is," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"The Swedish crown is very attractive for a euro-based investor because the ECB is starting to look like it may cut rates. Only a few days ago the crown was trading below its short-term fair value based on rate differentials. Now people are rushing into it."

Commodity currencies also rose, with the Australian dollar up more than 1 percent at $1.0613 , buoyed by data showing the Australian economy grew at its fastest pace in four years last quarter.

The dollar index was down 0.5 percent on the day at 75.586, while against the yen, the dollar was down 0.6 percent at 77.14 yen .

Traders said the yen was supported by the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy unchanged. Some market players had expected Japan to take measures to stem the yen's strength after Tuesday's move by the SNB. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)