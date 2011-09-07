* Euro gains on relief at German court ruling
* ECB on Thursday could push euro lower
* Swedish crown gains on policy decision, search for safe
haven
By Jessica Mortimer and Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 7 The euro rose against the dollar
on Wednesday on relief Germany's top court rejected lawsuits
aimed at blocking participation in euro zone bailouts, but
looked vulnerable before a European Central Bank rate decision
on Thursday.
Slowing global growth, easing inflation and mounting euro
zone debt concerns are likely to see the ECB flag a lengthy
pause in its rate tightening cycle, with an outside chance it
could even sound a dovish outlook for monetary policy.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.4051
, off a session high of $1.4150 hit immediately after the
German Constitutional Court's ruling.
Traders said it had support above $1.40 after failing on
Tuesday to make a sustained break below there, but said
investors were still inclined to sell on rallies. That left it
vulnerable to a drop towards the July 12 low at $1.3837.
Although the court's decision was seen as positive for the
single currency, the court also said parliament must have a
bigger say before aid is granted, potentially making a solution
to the euro zone debt crisis more cumbersome.
"The Constitutional Court ruling is probably just one
trouble less for the market rather than a potential boost for
the euro," said Roberto Mialich, currency strategist at
Unicredit in Milan.
"A break lower to $1.38 is still a high possibility and the
charts clearly show that more upside is needed to stem selling
pressure," he said, adding for this it would need to rise to
around $1.4250-$1.4300.
Data showing German industrial output rose more than
expected in July and a rise in equities supported the euro. But
analysts said it could struggle ahead of the ECB decision and
sink back under its 200-day moving average around $1.4019.
"At the moment there are more negative factors for the euro
than the dollar, and we also have the ECB tomorrow where they
are bound to be more dovish in their message," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
The euro retained hefty gains made against the Swiss franc
on Tuesday after the Swiss National Bank said it would enforce a
limit of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying foreign currencies in
unlimited quantities. It was last steady at 1.2049 francs
.
SWEDISH CROWN, AUSSIE RISE
The Swedish crown rose to a three-month high of around
8.9444 per euro after Sweden's central bank said
further monetary tightening would be postponed but did not
signal any intent to cut rates, as some investors had been
speculating.
Analysts said the market was increasingly seeing the Swedish
currency -- along with Norway's crown -- as a safe alternative
to the euro after the SNB curbed appetite for the franc.
"There is a tremendous amount of desperation around.
Everybody is asking where the new safe haven is," said Sebastien
Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"The Swedish crown is very attractive for a euro-based
investor because the ECB is starting to look like it may cut
rates. Only a few days ago the crown was trading below its
short-term fair value based on rate differentials. Now people
are rushing into it."
Commodity currencies also rose, with the Australian dollar
up more than 1 percent at $1.0613 , buoyed by data
showing the Australian economy grew at its fastest pace in four
years last quarter.
The dollar index was down 0.5 percent on the day at
75.586, while against the yen, the dollar was down 0.6 percent
at 77.14 yen .
Traders said the yen was supported by the Bank of Japan's
decision to keep policy unchanged. Some market players had
expected Japan to take measures to stem the yen's strength after
Tuesday's move by the SNB.
