LONDON, Sept 8 The euro eased against the dollar
on Thursday, as investors struck a cautious tone ahead of an
European Central Bank rate decision, with policymakers likely to
change tack and flag a pause in its monetary tightening cycle.
The single currency could get a brief lift if ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet quashes the possibility of interest rate
cuts later in the year, which are priced into money markets.
Any bounce in the euro, though, is likely to offer a good
opportunity to sell as a sovereign debt crisis still threatens
the region's financial system and larger economies such as
Italy and Spain.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.4064 with major
resistance seen around $1.4200, the 38.2 retracement of its fall
from late August to early September. Traders cite bids at
$1.4000-$1.4025, while bids from Asian central banks are seen in
the $1.3970-75 area.
"Markets are a bit cautious going into the ECB rate
meeting," said UBS currency analyst Chris Walker. "We could see
a bounce in the euro as pricing in for rate cuts in October is a
bit far-fetched. But any lift is likely to see some more
selling."
The ECB is widely expected to halt its tightening cycle just
two months after hiking rates, to 1.5 percent, for the second
time in 2011 and lower its inflation forecasts. Money markets
are pricing in a chance of a cut as early as October, as the
debt crisis shows no sign of letting up and the global economic
outlook deteriorates.
The euro has gained more than 5 percent against the dollar
this year, mainly on widening interest rate differentials
between the United States and the euro zone.
The currency has rarely dipped below $1.40 in the past few
months, despite the sovereign debt problems and waning rate hike
expectations, supported by Asian central bank diversification.
It held above a seven-week low of $1.3972 hit on Monday, and
hovered above its 200-day moving average around $1.4023.
Investors will also be looking at what Trichet says about
its buying of peripheral debt given internal divisions over the
programme. The ECB has been buying Italian and Spanish bonds, to
drive down borrowing costs, but investors are looking for a more
durable solution to the debt crisis.
"The wrangling over fiscal policy and now with Greek data
showing the economy contracting, pessimism about the region is
growing and is suppressing any upside in the euro," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
Data from Greece showed the economy shrank 7.3 percent in
the second quarter, from a year ago, more than the 6.9
contraction in the flash estimate. Such data is likely to make
it even more difficult for Greece to meet tough conditions
needed to secure aid from international lenders and the EU.
Constant bickering among the 17 member countries in the euro
zone on policies, including whether to take collateral from
Greece for aid, has even given rise to concerns among some
investors that the bloc may eventually break up.
DOLLAR DOES NOT LOOK GOOD EITHER
However, any enthusiasm for more bearish bets on the euro
may be countered by expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking at 1730 GMT, might drop clearer
hints on the likelihood of more stimulus later this month.
Any hint of more easing could hurt the dollar.
Traders also said initial excitement over U.S. President
Barack Obama's plan to propose new job measures, due at 2300
GMT, has begun to wear off amid doubts over how much Washington
can spend after the acrimonious debt ceiling saga in Congress
just over a month ago.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc,
hitting a 3-1/2 month high of 0.86528 francs on trading
platform EBS. The Swiss franc has been broadly under pressure
since Tuesday when the Swiss National Bank imposed a floor on
the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 francs .
The greenback was up 0.1 percent to 77.32 yen .
Selling by Japanese exporters is seen capping the pair below
77.50 yen, while wariness about official intervention supported
the dollar. All of this saw the dollar index up 0.15
percent at 75.581.
Sterling fell to a two-month low of $1.5914 on
growing speculation the Bank of England may resort to more asset
purchases at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Thursday to
support a flagging economy.
