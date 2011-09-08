(Adds quotes, details)

* Euro slips, ECB seen putting policy in neutral

* ECB could disappoint investors pricing in Oct rate cut

* Fed easing expectations could hamper dollar

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 8 The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday as investors struck a cautious tone with European Central Bank policymakers seen likely to change tack and flag a pause in the recent monetary tightening cycle.

The ECB left rates on hold at 1.50 percent as expected, with the market betting that ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet would strike a more dovish tone in a press conference at 1230 GMT.

But analysts said the single currency could get a brief lift if Trichet quashes the possibility of rate cuts later in the year, which are priced into money markets, though concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis will keep investors inclined to sell the currency on dips.

"We could see a bounce in the euro as pricing in for rate cuts in October is a bit far-fetched. But any lift is likely to see some more selling," said UBS currency analyst Chris Walker.

The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.4036 but held above its 200-day moving average around $1.4023, with major resistance seen around $1.4200, the 38.2 retracement of its fall from late August to early September.

Traders cited bids at $1.4000-$1.4025, while bids from Asian central banks are seen in the $1.3970-75 area.

The ECB is also widely expected to lower its inflation forecasts. Money markets are pricing in a chance of a cut as early as October, as the debt crisis shows no sign of letting up and the global economic outlook deteriorates.

"Trichet will undoubtedly be more dovish in his tone and is likely to use the phrase that rates are 'appropriate' to signal that rates will not go up any more," said Nick Beecroft, markets consultant at Saxo.

He added, however, that he expected the euro to stay in a range above $1.40 as markets await the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this month. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on interest rate expectations

link.reuters.com/pej23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Investors will also be looking at what Trichet says about its buying of peripheral debt given internal divisions over the ECB's bond-buying programme.

"The wrangling over fiscal policy and now with Greek data showing the economy contracting, pessimism about the region is growing and is suppressing any upside in the euro," said Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

Data from Greece showed the economy shrank 7.3 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, highlighting the difficulties indebted countries face in trying to bring their deficits down.

Constant bickering among the 17 member countries in the euro zone on policies has even given rise to concerns among some investors that the bloc may eventually break up, traders say.

DOLLAR ALSO SEEN VULNERABLE; BOE HOLDS

Sterling turned higher, rising back above $1.60 against the dollar after the Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.5 percent and made no changes to its asset-purchasing programme.

The result was expected but traders said the pound gained on short-covering by some market players who had priced in the chance that it may initiate more economic stimulus.

Meanwhile, any enthusiasm for more bearish bets on the euro may be countered by expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking at 1730 GMT, might drop clearer hints on the likelihood of more stimulus later this month.

Any hint of more easing could hurt the dollar. Markets, however, are also speculating that instead the Fed could opt for the so-called 'Operation Twist', whereby it buys long-dated Treasuries to send yields lower, but offsets this by selling shorter maturities, keeping the balance sheet unchanged.

The greenback dipped 0.1 percent to 77.14 yen . Selling by Japanese exporters was seen capping the pair below 77.50 yen, though wariness about official intervention limited weakness in the dollar. The dollar index was up 0.05 percent at 75.526.

The dollar was up 0.9 percent against the Swiss franc, hitting a 3-1/2 month high of 0.86539 francs on trading platform EBS. The Swiss franc has been broadly under pressure since Tuesday when the Swiss National Bank imposed a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 francs . (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron Askew; Graphic by Scott Barber)