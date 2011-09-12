* Euro off lows, but vulnerable to more falls

* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts

* Yen rise risks intervention by Japanese authorities

* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03, CAD at 7-mth low (Adds quote, details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 12 The euro fell to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen on Monday, hurt by fears of a Greek default and the risk of contagion engulfing the region's banking system and larger economies.

The yen was a big beneficiary of safe-haven inflows, keeping alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.

The Australian dollar, sometimes seen as a barometer of market players' risk appetite, tumbled 1.6 percent to a one-month low, as investors fretted that the global economy will be dealt a severe blow if the euro zone's debt woes deepen.

Italian and Spanish yields rose, widening their spreads over German Bunds, while European stocks and banking shares fell, highlighting how brittle investor confidence was in euro zone assets.

The common currency fell as low as $1.34949 , its lowest since February. It last traded at $1.3595, still down 0.4 percent on the day on top of a 1.6 percent fall on Friday. It was lifted by bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign investors, but traders said macro funds were looking to sell at any move above $1.36.

"Bargain hunting has lifted the euro a bit higher in the European session but clearly it is vulnerable to downside risks in the coming days and weeks as speculation of a Greek default increases," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "Investors will look to fade (sell) into rallies."

Against the yen, it fell 1.7 percent to 103.90 yen , its lowest in 10 years, having broken below big option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It was last trading at 104.568 yen, still down 1.3 percent on the day.

"With the Swiss National Bank drawing a line in the sand, investors looking to exit the euro zone troubles are seeking the safety of the yen. Undoubtedly it raises the risk of intervention by the Japanese, so investors will be reluctant to push the yen much higher," Rabo's Foley added.

The Japanese last intervened in the currency market on Aug 4, to topple the yen from record highs against the dollar. The dollar was last down 1 percent at 76.76 yen , not far from its record low of around 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.

Concerns about a Greek default rose after senior politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition started talking openly about it.

This came on top of Juergen Stark's surprise departure from the European Central Bank last week, which has highlighted major disagreement among top policymakers about how to tackle the region's debt problem.

Markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrade on France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating. Moody's warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings in the next 90 days.

Highlighting the banking system's problems, French bank Societe Generale said it will speed up asset disposals and cut costs to free up more capital to address concerns about its financial health and liquidity. .

Those assurances cut little ice with investors. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell to its lowest since March 2009, with French banks BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole posting double digit falls.

"For now market confidence in the political leadership has collapsed and unless they step in to back stop the banking system, it will be only a matter of time before the $1.35 level in the euro is attacked," said Lena Komileva, senior vice president, foreign exchange at Brown Brothers Harriman.

BEARISH BETS ON EURO

As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against the yen, risk reversal spreads for the euro/yen rose to their widest in over a year in favour of euro puts. Euro/dollar risk reversals also showed a fresh record high bias for euro puts. .

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators have added to their bearish bets against the euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood at 36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts.

The euro's sell-off started last week after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet shifted the monetary stance from a hawkish bias to a more neutral one.

The euro's broad losses helped the dollar index rise to its highest level in over six months. It was last up 0.23 percent at 77.369 with strong resistance at the 38.2 percent retracement of the index's fall from a high of 88.71 on June 7, 2010 to a low of 72.696 on May 4, 2011 which comes in at 78.80.

Commodity currencies were under pressure with the Australian dollar falling 1.6 percent to a one-month low of around $1.0286, having dropped below its 200-day moving average of $1.0383. The Canadian dollar also fell to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar . (Editing by Anna Willard)