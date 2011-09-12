* Euro off lows, but vulnerable to more falls
* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts
* Yen rise risks intervention by Japanese authorities
* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03, CAD at 7-mth low
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 12 The euro fell to a seven-month
low against the U.S. dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen
on Monday, hurt by fears of a Greek default and the risk of
contagion engulfing the region's banking system and larger
economies.
The yen was a big beneficiary of safe-haven inflows, keeping
alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.
The Australian dollar, sometimes seen as a barometer of
market players' risk appetite, tumbled 1.6 percent to a
one-month low, as investors fretted that the global economy will
be dealt a severe blow if the euro zone's debt woes deepen.
Italian and Spanish yields rose, widening their spreads over
German Bunds, while European stocks and banking shares fell,
highlighting how brittle investor confidence was in euro zone
assets.
The common currency fell as low as $1.34949 , its
lowest since February. It last traded at $1.3595, still down 0.4
percent on the day on top of a 1.6 percent fall on Friday. It
was lifted by bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign
investors, but traders said macro funds were looking to sell at
any move above $1.36.
"Bargain hunting has lifted the euro a bit higher in the
European session but clearly it is vulnerable to downside risks
in the coming days and weeks as speculation of a Greek default
increases," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank. "Investors will look to fade (sell) into rallies."
Against the yen, it fell 1.7 percent to 103.90 yen
, its lowest in 10 years, having broken below big
option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It was last trading
at 104.568 yen, still down 1.3 percent on the day.
"With the Swiss National Bank drawing a line in the sand,
investors looking to exit the euro zone troubles are seeking the
safety of the yen. Undoubtedly it raises the risk of
intervention by the Japanese, so investors will be reluctant to
push the yen much higher," Rabo's Foley added.
The Japanese last intervened in the currency market on Aug
4, to topple the yen from record highs against the dollar. The
dollar was last down 1 percent at 76.76 yen , not far from
its record low of around 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.
Concerns about a Greek default rose after senior politicians
in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition
started talking openly about it.
This came on top of Juergen Stark's surprise departure from
the European Central Bank last week, which has highlighted major
disagreement among top policymakers about how to tackle the
region's debt problem.
Markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrade on
France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating. Moody's
warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings in the
next 90 days.
Highlighting the banking system's problems, French bank
Societe Generale said it will speed up asset disposals
and cut costs to free up more capital to address concerns about
its financial health and liquidity. .
Those assurances cut little ice with investors. The STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index fell to its lowest since March
2009, with French banks BNP Paribas , Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole posting double digit
falls.
"For now market confidence in the political leadership has
collapsed and unless they step in to back stop the banking
system, it will be only a matter of time before the $1.35 level
in the euro is attacked," said Lena Komileva, senior vice
president, foreign exchange at Brown Brothers Harriman.
BEARISH BETS ON EURO
As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against
the yen, risk reversal spreads for the euro/yen rose to their
widest in over a year in favour of euro puts. Euro/dollar risk
reversals also showed a fresh record high bias for euro puts.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators have added to their bearish bets against the
euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood at
36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts.
The euro's sell-off started last week after European Central
Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet shifted the monetary stance
from a hawkish bias to a more neutral one.
The euro's broad losses helped the dollar index rise
to its highest level in over six months. It was last up 0.23
percent at 77.369 with strong resistance at the 38.2 percent
retracement of the index's fall from a high of 88.71 on June 7,
2010 to a low of 72.696 on May 4, 2011 which comes in at 78.80.
Commodity currencies were under pressure with the Australian
dollar falling 1.6 percent to a one-month low of around
$1.0286, having dropped below its 200-day moving average of
$1.0383. The Canadian dollar also fell to a seven-month low
against the U.S. dollar .
