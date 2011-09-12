* Euro off lows, but vulnerable to more falls
* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts
* Yen rise risks intervention by Japanese authorities
* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03, CAD at 7-mth low
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 12 The euro fell to a seven-month
low against the U.S. dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen
on Monday, hurt by fears of a Greek default and the risk of
contagion engulfing the region's banking system and larger
economies.
The yen was a big beneficiary of safe-haven inflows, keeping
alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.
Italian and Spanish yields rose, widening their spreads over
German Bunds, while European stocks and banking shares fell,
highlighting how brittle investor confidence was in euro zone
assets.
The common currency fell as low as $1.34949 , its
lowest since February before recovering to $1.3633, still down
0.2 percent on the day on top of a 1.6 percent fall on Friday.
It came off lows on bargain hunting from European funds and
sovereign investors, but analysts expected further falls.
"Bargain hunting has lifted the euro a bit higher in the
European session but clearly it is vulnerable to downside risks
in the coming days and weeks," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank. "Investors will look to fade (sell) into
rallies."
Against the yen, the euro fell 1.7 percent to 103.90 yen
, its lowest in 10 years, having broken below big
option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen. It was last at 104.91
yen, down 1 percent on the day.
The Japanese last intervened in the currency market on Aug
4 to topple the yen from record highs against the dollar. The
dollar was last down 0.75 percent at 76.99 yen , not far
from its record low of around 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.
The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of market
players' risk appetite, fell more than 1.5 percent to a 1-month
low of $1.0276 as investors fretted that the global
economy could be dealt a blow if euro zone debt woes deepen.
BEARISH BETS ON EURO
As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against
the yen, risk reversal spreads for euro/yen rose to their widest
in over a year in favour of euro puts, or bets on the euro
falling. One-month and three-month euro/dollar risk reversals
also showed a fresh record high bias for euro puts.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators have added to their bearish bets against the
euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood at
36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts.
Although traders said the euro may have been oversold in the
very short term, market commentators saw plenty of room for more
falls, particularly once it breaks below $1.35.
"We have become more pessimistic on the outlook for the euro
zone and on European policymakers' ability to tackle the
crisis," said Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income
at Barings Asset Management, which has around $40 million in
currency hedge funds.
"Short-term the euro selling might be a little overdone, but
the problem is still there," he said, adding the euro "could
easily touch $1.30" if the situation in the euro zone does not
improve.
Concerns about a Greek default rose after senior politicians
in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition
started talking openly about a possible default.
This came after Juergen Stark's surprise departure from the
European Central Bank last week highlighted major disagreement
among policymakers. Meanwhile, markets were bracing for possible
ratings downgrade on France's top banks, as well as Italy's
sovereign rating.
"For now market confidence in the political leadership has
collapsed and unless they step in to back stop the banking
system, it will be only a matter of time before the $1.35 level
in the euro is attacked," said Lena Komileva, senior vice
president, foreign exchange at Brown Brothers Harriman.
The euro's sell-off started last week after European Central
Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet shifted the monetary stance
from a hawkish bias to a more neutral one.
The euro's broad losses helped the dollar index rise
to its highest level in over six months. It was last up 0.1
percent at 77.237 with strong resistance at the 38.2 percent
retracement of the index's fall from a high of 88.71 on June 7,
2010 to a low of 72.696 on May 4, 2011 which comes in at 78.80.
With commodity currencies under pressure, the Canadian
dollar also fell to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar
