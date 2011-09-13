* Euro hit by media report China may not buy Italian debt

* Single currency edges closer to 7-mth low vs dollar, 10-yr trough vs yen

* Euro risks more selling after Italian debt auction

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 13 The euro fell sharply on Tuesday after a report cast doubt on the idea that China would support Italy by buying its government debt and risked more losses if a bond auction shows Rome faces difficulties raising money.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3557, reversing an earlier climb to $1.3696 after Market News International reported Beijing may not buy Italian debt. Against the yen, the single currency fell 1 percent on the day to 104.41 yen .

The Financial Times had reported earlier that Italy had asked China to buy its bonds. Traders cited Mid east names selling the single currency.

The Market News report raised concerns about whether Italy will be able to sell fresh bonds at affordable rates, given yields have soared on speculation Rome will face problems repaying its debts.

Analysts said the euro risked additional selling after the auction. Results are expected around 0900 GMT.

"I can't imagine we will get very encouraging auction results," said You-Na Park, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"Even if the auction goes OK, it will highlight that it is becoming more difficult for Italy to get money from the financial markets and so we will see more pressure on the euro."

Euro sentiment remained negative on mounting fears of a Greek default and its possible contagion risks, and recent steep falls in French bank shares due to their sovereign exposure and amid talk of a possible cuts to their ratings.

The euro fell as low as $1.3495 hit on Monday, its weakest since February while hitting a 10-year trough of 103.90 yen.

Technical analysts see more losses for the euro after its short-covering rally on Monday and Tuesday stalled ahead of the top on the weekly Ichimoku cloud at $1.3705 and the 100-week moving average at $1.3739.

The dollar traded 0.2 percent lower during a currency basket but pared earlier losses hit after Japanese exporters were detected selling the U.S. currency, helping lift dollar-denominated commodities such as gold, copper and crude oil.

Dollar/yen slipped from a one-month high set on Friday and fell 0.2 percent to 77.02 yen . It has held in a slim range roughly between 76.40 and 77.60 with markets wary of more yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities.