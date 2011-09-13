LONDON, Sept 13 The euro slipped versus the dollar following the results of an Italian government bond auction on Tuesday, in which yields on five-year bonds hit their highest level since the introduction of the euro, highlighting funding problems in the euro zone's third largest economy.

The euro fell to to $1.3600 from around $1.3624 before the result. Support is seen near a session low of $1.3557, traders said. The euro was down 0.7 percent versus the yen at 104.74 yen, not far from its 10-year low of 103.90 yen.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)