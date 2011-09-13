(Changes debts to debt in headline)

* Euro hit by media report China may not buy Italian debt

* Italian debt auction shows lower demand for Rome paper, euro at risk

* Single currency edges closer to 7-mth low vs dollar, 10-yr trough vs yen

* Euro falls as France denies reports of Franco/German statement on Greece

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 13 The euro fell in choppy trade Tuesday as a report that euro zone politicians may provide some fresh support to debt laden Greece were denied, and it was set to stay pressured as the cost of Italy's borrowing reached unsustainable levels.

The euro gave up brief gains to trade down 0.1 percent for the day at $1.3655 after France denied reports that its President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would make an announcement about Greece on Tuesday.

The shared currency remained pressured after hitting a session low of $1.3557, when Market News International reported China may not buy Italian debt, countering an earlier report from the Financial Times.

The euro fell 1 percent on the day to 104.41 yen before moving back to 105.14. On Monday the euro had fallen as low as $1.3495, its weakest since February, and a 10-year trough of 103.90 yen.

The euro remained burdened after Italy paid higher borrowing costs to sell a new five-year bond.

"The auction results indicate that demand for Italian paper has weakened ... so the euro should struggle to extend any gains," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

Shares in BNP Paribas fell 7.5 percent at one stage on Tuesday, prompting the French bank to categorically deny comments about its funding attributed to an anonymous source in the Wall Street Journal. The bank described its U.S. dollar funding as solid and strong.

Technical analysts see more losses for the euro after its short-covering rally on Monday and Tuesday stalled ahead of the 100-week moving average at $1.3739. Near-term resistance was the Ichimoku cloud top around $1.3707.

Key levels on the downside are now the February low around $1.3426 and the 50 percent retracement of the euro's 2010-2011 rally around $1.3407.

The dollar slipped back from Monday's 7-month high versus a currency basket of 77.784 , while it eased 0.3 percent to 77.00 yen .

The U.S. currency has held in a slim range roughly between 76.40 and 77.60 with markets wary of more yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities.

The euro was little changed versus the safe-haven Swiss franc at 1.2030 francs, hovering above the 1.2000 at which the Swiss National Bank has vowed to defend the ailing euro.

"I would keep a close eye on euro/Swiss as it's close to the 1.20 minimum band and suspect it's falling under a few people's radar," said a London-based trader.

"I wouldn't rule out the SNB stepping in again which would of course squeeze intra-day euro shorts."

The Australian and New Zealand dollars both struggled against their U.S. counterpart, while the Swedish and Norwegian crowns remained weak after selling off sharply against the euro on Monday.

All four currencies are considered to be relatively high risk as their economies track the broad health of the global economy, and tend to depreciate during times of uncertainty. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Anna Willard/Ruth Pitchford)