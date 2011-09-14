* Euro dips before France, Germany, Greece teleconference
LONDON, Sept 14 The euro fell on Wednesday and
stayed within sight of a seven-month low plumbed this week as
investors showed no confidence that talks between Greece, France
and Germany would mark a significant step towards resolving the
euro zone's debt crisis.
It came off lows, however, in tandem with a recovery in
European stocks, after European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said options for the introduction of euro area bonds
would soon be presented.
The euro was 0.15 percent lower at $1.3660 , off a low
around $1.3590. Traders said it was held up by sovereign demand
around the $1.3600 level. A break below there, however, could
see it target Monday's seven month trough at $1.3495.
"One piece of negative news is enough to erase any recovery
in euro/dollar at the moment," said Roberto Mialich, currency
strategist at Unicredit in Milan.
"If pressure continues on bigger countries like Spain and
Italy and if there is no help from the Federal Reserve in the
form of more quantitative easing there is a risk of euro/dollar
settling into a $1.35-$1.30 range".
Traders cited talk of growing offers above $1.3670 which
were seen capping any gains in the euro.
Concerns about the fragility of the euro zone banking sector
knocked sentiment after Moody's earlier cut the credit ratings
of two major French banks, pressuring the euro and high-yielding
currencies like the Aussie dollar.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are due to
hold a conference call later on Wednesday.
Markets were hopeful it may result in support for Greece and
tame concerns about a Greek default but they were not confident
any agreement would be enough to stem contagion to larger euro
zone countries such as Italy and Spain.
The euro gave up earlier modest gains which had been made on
short-covering by hedge funds after news of the teleconference
emerged.
Alarm over euro zone's debt has reached new highs and on
Tuesday Italy was forced to offer the highest interest on 5-year
paper since it joined the euro in 1999.
"The conference call will at least calm nerves ... and may
provide 24 hours of reprieve. That's about it, though," said
Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac. "There are
plenty of road bumps (ahead)."
Some analysts and officials have argued that a move to
common debt issuance of the sort referred to by Barroso could
provide the decisive structural change which finally caps the
euro zone crisis.
AUSSIE TUMBLES
The Australian dollar fell 0.8 percent to $1.0233
after a downward adjustment to second-quarter inflation added to
the case against higher rates while a break of key support
triggered heavy selling from macro funds.
The fall in the Aussie accelerated after it slipped below
major support at $1.0247, the 61.8 percent retracement of its
rally last month, and at one point it dropped to a one month low
of $1.0179.
The move weighed heavily on other riskier assets, with
strong selling also emerging in other Asian currencies.
The dollar index was up 0.35 percent at 77.208, with
analysts saying the U.S. currency was increasingly being seen as
a safe haven.
In a measure of the alarm in Washington, Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented step of attending a
meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday. It will be
his second trip to Europe in a week after he met his main EU
counterparts at a G7 meeting last weekend.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 76.93 yen ,
remaining within the snug 76.40/77.85 range of the last three
weeks.
Investors have been wary of a possible intervention by Japan
to weaken its currency, after Switzerland took aggressive action
last month in setting a ceiling for the franc.
