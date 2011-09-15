(Changes dateline, adds quote, details, previous TOKYO)
* Euro steadies as initial rally on Merkel/Sarkozy peters
out
* Little progress seen in Greek effort to avoid default
* Worries over growth conditions in euro zone hamper single
currency
* Swiss franc shows little reaction as SNB reiterates
currency stance
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 15 The euro steadied on Thursday as
relief over assurances from Germany and France about keeping
Greece in the euro bloc subsided, with the single currency set
to stay weak on worries over whether Athens will manage to avoid
a debt default.
The euro is under pressure as market players, spooked by
fears that a possible debt default in the euro bloc could
unleash a major financial crisis, remain ready to sell the
currency and risk assets into any rally.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.3755 , off a high
of $1.3784 hit on Wednesday after a joint statement from Germany
and France helped bolster hopes that Greece will receive the
next tranche of aid from the EU/IMF and avoid imminent
default.
"The comments from Merkel and Sarkozy have supported
sentiment in the short-term but not there's not much scope for a
serious improvement in attitudes towards the periphery or
overall growth conditions in the euro zone right now," said
Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
"It's also quite likely the ECB will need to take a more
dovish stance so we don't think the euro will stay supported for
long," he added.
The euro has been under added selling pressure since the
European Central Bank was seen to be shifting away from its
previous hawkish stance on monetary policy last week, with some
market players seeing potential for a rate cut before year-end.
Risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a
put or a call in a currency, continue to show a strong bias for
euro downside, showing the market is concerned about further
falls for the single currency.
"There were no new steps, so the conference call did not
offer any fresh reason to buy the euro," said Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief FX strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo, echoing
widespread worries over how Greece will meet tough fiscal
targets as austerity measures hurt its economy.
Many traders expect the euro to eventually test Monday's
seven-month low just below $1.35, while resistance is seen at a
previous support point around $1.3835 and then $1.3895, a 38.2
percent retracement of its fall this month.
The euro is also burdened by mounting worries over contagion
of the debt crisis to the euro zone's bigger economies.
Speculation is rife that Moody's might downgrade its rating
on Italian debt soon as it is almost 90 days since the U.S.
agency said it may cut the Aa2 rating.
Also attracting attention is Spain's debt auction later in
the day. Spain is expected to pay a heavy premium to borrow up
to 4 billion euros via three bond issues after Italy had to pay
the highest interest rates in the euro era to sell five-year
debt on Tuesday.
This will be followed by an informal meeting on Friday of
euro bloc finance ministers.
EUROPE FALLOUT
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent to $1.0232
, near a one-month low of $1.0178 marked on Wednesday,
on worries about fallout from the European crisis on the global
economy.
Traders said the Aussie's fall also reflected investors'
inclination to take profits from whatever assets they could.
Against this backdrop, gold fell nearly 1 percent.
The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.5 percent to
$0.8153 after a dovish-sounding statement by the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand . As expected, the
central bank left rates on hold at 2.5 percent.
The yen was supported not far from its record high against
the dollar by virtue of Japan having one of the most liquid debt
markets in the world, attracting some safe-haven bids.
The dollar stood at 76.67 yen , near a record low of
75.941 yen hit last month, though concerns that Tokyo may
intervene to curb the yen's strength supported the dollar.
The Swiss franc was little changed after the Swiss National
Bank reiterated its determination to defend the 1.20 target
floor level against the euro in its quarterly monetary policy
announcement, adding it sees no imminent inflation risk.
The franc stood at 1.2060 francs per euro ,
continuing to hold above the 1.20 floor set by the SNB last week
in response to the franc's recent climb to record highs against
the euro and the dollar.
Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano