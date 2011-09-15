(Adds quote, details, updates prices)

* Euro steadies after Merkel/Sarkozy assurances on Greece

* But little progress seen in Greek effort to avoid default

* Worries over growth conditions in euro zone hamper single currency

* Swiss franc little moved as SNB reiterates currency stance

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 15 The euro edged up on Thursday thanks to assurances from Germany and France about keeping Greece in the euro, but the single currency looked set to stay weak on worries that Athens will eventually have to default on its debt.

Market players are concerned that a default in the euro bloc could unleash a major financial crisis and they remain ready to sell the currency and riskier assets into any rally.

The cost of insuring Greek debt against default remained at extreme levels on Thursday.

The euro was up 0.3 percent on the day around the day's highs at $1.3793 . Wednesday's joint statement from Germany and France bolstered hopes that Greece will receive the next tranche of aid from the EU/IMF and avoid an immediate default.

"The comments from (German and French leaders) Merkel and Sarkozy have supported sentiment in the short-term but there's not much scope for a serious improvement in attitudes towards the periphery or overall growth conditions in the euro zone right now," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

"It's also quite likely the ECB will need to take a more dovish stance so we don't think the euro will stay supported for long," he added.

The euro has been under added selling pressure since the European Central Bank shifted away from its previous hawkish stance on interest rates last week, with some market players seeing the potential for a rate cut before year-end.

Risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency, continue to show a strong bias for euro downside, showing the market is concerned about further falls for the single currency.

Many traders expect the euro to eventually test Monday's seven-month low just below $1.35, while resistance is seen at a previous support point around $1.3835 and then $1.3895, a 38.2 percent retracement of its fall this month.

The euro is also burdened by mounting worries over the crisis spreading to the euro zone's bigger economies, prompting talk that joint euro zone bonds, which Germany strongly opposes, may be needed to instil confidence in the currency bloc.

Speculation is also rife that Moody's will reduce Italy's credit rating soon as it is almost 90 days since the U.S. agency said it may cut the Aa2 rating.

Italy had to pay the highest interest rates in the euro era to sell five-year debt on Tuesday.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has lowered its forecasts for the euro against the dollar due to rising tensions in the euro zone, though they still expect the euro to rise given current low levels and "much broader" depreciation pressures on the dollar.

They see the euro at $1.40, $1.45 and $1.50 in 3, 6 and 12 months versus previous forecasts of $1.45, $1.50 and $1.55.

SNB CUTS INFLATION OUTLOOK

The dollar has risen broadly this month as worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and global growth prompted a flight to safety, but its strength may be capped by a weak U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve meets next week and is poised to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates in a bid to stimulate the sputtering U.S. recovery.

The Swiss franc weakened slightly after the Swiss National Bank reiterated its determination to defend the 1.20 target floor level against the euro in its quarterly monetary policy announcement, adding it sees no imminent inflation risk.

"The two-year CPI forecast is very, very soft and implies the SNB is not worried about the potentially inflationary impact of its forex intervention and boost to the money supply," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

The euro was up around 0.2 percent for the day at $1.2062 francs per euro , continuing to hold above the 1.20 floor set by the SNB last week in response to the franc's recent climb to record highs against the euro and the dollar.

A lack of price pressures would leave the SNB free to print as much money as it lacked to cap the franc's gains.

Traders however reported strong demand for euro/Swiss downside options, a sign that the market is sceptical about the SNB's ability to defend the 1.2000 level for a lengthy period.

The yen was supported not far from its record high against the dollar by virtue of Japan having one of the most liquid debt markets in the world, attracting some safe-haven bids.

The dollar stood at 76.65 yen , near a record low of 75.941 yen hit last month, though concerns that Tokyo may intervene to curb the yen's strength supported the dollar. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Patrick Graham)