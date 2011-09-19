* USD expected to outperform euro, pound, Aussie this week
* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday
* Retracement support for euro near $1.3599
(Adds details on options, fresh quote, updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 19 The euro fell broadly on Monday
after European policymakers failed to calm escalating worries
that Greece will default and that the debt crisis could engulf
larger euro zone economies and the region's banks.
The euro was down 1 percent on the day at $1.3642 and
104.90 yen as nervous investors added to bearish bets
against the common currency after an unproductive meeting of
finance ministers in Poland.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's decision to cancel
a visit to the United States to chair an emergency cabinet
meeting at home and a regional election defeat for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel added to the growing sense of gloom
about the single currency.
The EU and IMF have presented Greece with a list of 15
measures it needs to accelerate as a condition for accessing the
next tranche of its bailout funds, Greek media said on
Monday.
All eyes will now be on a conference call between Greece and
its international lenders at 1600 GMT on Monday. The IMF said
Athens must deliver on reforms to qualify for further aid.
Some players said the decision to leave the release of the
next tranche of funds -- essential if Athens is to avoid a
default -- right down to the wire, will hurt the euro in coming
days.
"The weekend meeting of the EU produced nothing decisive and
a lack of direction will raise questions about solvency," said
Lena Komileva, global head of G10 currencies at Brown Brother
Harriman. "We expect the euro to retest the Sept. 12 low of just
below $1.35 in coming days."
The euro dipped below its support level near $1.3664, the
61.8 percent retracement of last week's rally to $1.3937 from a
seven-month trough of $1.3495. On Monday. It fell as low as
$1.3634, with bids cited below $1.3630.
The next Fibonacci support lies near $1.3599, the 76.4
percent retracement of the same rally, with more support at its
Sept. 14 intraday low near $1.3590.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators sharply increased their short positions in the euro,
pushing the net total position to 54,459 contracts in the week
ended Sept. 13 -- the highest level since last June.
At the same time, speculators added to bullish bets on the
dollar for the first time since July 2010.
The greenback, which is often preferred at times of
financial stress, has been supported by a renewed flight to
safety, a jump in stock market volatility and expectations that
the Federal Reserve will not resort to another round of
quantitative easing.
Euro/dollar implied volatilities rose , particularly
given the event risk ahead with a Fed meeting this week and the
decline in the spot euro. One-month rose to 15.75
percent from around 14.5 on Friday.
Risk reversals reflected greater downside bias for the euro.
The one-month 25-delta risk reversal was at around 3.0 in favour
of euro puts , up from 2.6 on Friday.
FED MEETING AHEAD
The dollar rose broadly, edging up against the yen to 76.80
yen and climbing 1 percent versus the Swiss franc to
0.8840 . The dollar index was up 0.8 percent at
77.228, not far from its seven-month high of 77.784.
The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday amid talk
it will take further monetary easing measures, such as
lengthening the maturity of its debt holdings, an option market
players refer to as "Operation Twist".
Although the market sees little chance that the Fed will
adopt a fresh asset-buying programme this week, any signal that
it will expand its balance sheet if data continues to disappoint
could provide some support to risk appetite in coming weeks.
On the other hand, Operation Twist could underpin the dollar
in the short term, analysts said.
"We are constructive on the dollar in the medium term and it
seems increasingly likely that the Fed will resort to extension
of maturities rather than its balance sheet," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at UBS.
"In that case, it does look good for the dollar. The dollar
index could rise up to 80 in the next two weeks."
Market talk that an Asian sovereign account sold the
Australian dollar and the euro also helped push the dollar
higher earlier in the session.
Commodity currencies came under pressure as stock markets
and financial shares were deep in the red with investors cutting
back leveraged trades. The Australian dollar was down
1.3 percent at $1.0231 while the New Zealand dollar was
down 0.8 percent at $0.8212.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)