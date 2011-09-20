* Euro pares early losses, Mideast demand prompts short
squeeze
* More downside risk after Italian debt downgrade, Greek
default possibility
* Investors wary of buying dollars aggressively before Fed
policy announcement
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 20 The euro pared early losses on
Tuesday, but stayed near a seven-month low versus the dollar as
a ratings downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt fuelled concerns
that stronger euro zone countries are caught up in the debt
crisis.
Speculation Greece is edging closer to a debt default also
stung the euro, which fell to $1.3593 in early trade. It
recovered to $1.3680 in early European trade due to Mideast
demand, which prompted short covering in the single currency.
Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign rating for Italy by one
notch to A, taking it three notches below Moody's current
rating. The move triggered a jump in Italian government bond
yields, which was seen keeping the euro under selling pressure.
Investors also continued to price in the possibility of a
Greek default as Athens waits to see if it can clinch a deal
for more bailout funds.
Banking sector strains caused by the debt crisis were
highlighted by a move by two Chinese state banks to stop trading
currency swaps with some European banks.
"Any news that brings Greece closer to bankruptcy or a debt
restructuring will put the euro under more downside pressure,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see a test of $1.35 in the next
week," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.3495, its weakest since February,
just over a week ago.
Despite a darkening debt picture, investors were wary of
selling euros aggressively for dollars before a Federal Reserve
policy announcement on Wednesday, when it is expected to start
shifting its asset holdings into longer maturities to help the
sputtering U.S. economy.
The euro traded flat on the day, but despite its
pullback, many in the market believe the single currency's
corrective bounce has fizzled out after it rose above $1.39 last
week.
Many see a push back towards $1.3495, and a break below that
could open way for a test of $1.3410, the 50 percent retracement
of its rise from June last year to May this year.
Tom Fitzpatrick, a managing director and global head of
CitiFX Technicals told Reuters Insider TV he was sceptical about
both the mid-term and long-term outlook for the euro.
"We could see the dollar outperform the euro not only for a
couple of months, but possibly for a couple of years," said
Fitzpatrick, adding that the euro could drop below $1.30 before
year-end and move towards parity one to two years from now.
The single currency traded at 104.50 yen , after
falling to 104.00 yen, a whisker away from a 10-year low of
103.90 yen hit last week.
The dollar was flat versus a currency basket at 77.155
, and was unchanged versus the yen at 76.50 yen .
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to
US$1.0240, as investors picked up the currency after Reserve
Bank of Australia minutes pared speculation of an interest rate
cut in the near term.
The high-yielding currency recovered earlier losses suffered
after the Italy downgrade had sparked selling in riskier assets,
while its New Zealand counterpart fell 0.2 percent.
Analysts see a risk that the dollar could be hurt in the
near term if the Fed adopts bolder easing steps than markets are
expecting on Wednesday when it ends its two-day meeting.
But relatively high U.S. inflation may hinder the U.S.
central bank from adopting large-scale easing such as more
quantitative easing, which would flood the market with dollars
and drive its value down, analysts say.
Instead, the Fed may to try to push low long-term interest
rates even lower this week by tilting towards longer duration
bonds in its portfolio, a move known as Operation Twist.
Such a measure may not be enough to boost significant demand
for riskier assets, and may keep selling pressure on the euro
and higher-yielding currencies which could support the
safe-haven currencies including the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Asia FX team; editing by Anna Willard)