* Euro recovers early losses, Mideast demand prompts short
squeeze
* Gains capped, sentiment low on Italian debt downgrade,
Greek default possibility
* Investors wary of buying dollars aggressively before Fed
policy announcement
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 20 The euro rose on Tuesday,
recovering from losses due to a cut in Italy's credit ratings
but still at risk of more selling from investors worried about
the potential for a Greek debt default.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.3719,
reversing a fall to $1.3593 in early trade. Traders cited
Mideast demand, which prompted a short squeeze -- when a rise
forces players to back off short-term bets a currency will fall.
A 1.5 percent rise in European shares also provided
a boost to the euro as did a cut back in bets in favour of the
U.S. currency ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal
Reserve on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to announce more monetary
stimulus to kickstart the U.S. economic recovery, and may leave
the door open to additional quantitative easing.
"The market came in after the downgrade anticipating more
euro weakness. It's been caught wrong footed and that's why
we've had an amplified move higher," said Daragh Maher, senior
currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB
He added: "There's a reluctance to be aggressively long on
the dollar going into the Fed. Even if they don't announce QE3
they could suggest they may in the future."
The euro recovered losses suffered after Standard & Poor's
cut its sovereign rating for Italy by one notch to A, taking it
three notches below Moody's current rating.
Traders said the single currency also got a lift on a report
citing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda reaffirming Tokyo
would buy bonds issued by the euro zone's rescue fund, as it has
already done.
Despite the claw back in the single currency, big gains were
unlikely given that investors continue to price in the
possibility of a Greek default as Athens waits to see if it can
clinch a deal for more bailout funds.
"Any news that brings Greece closer to bankruptcy or a debt
restructuring will put the euro under more downside pressure,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see a test of $1.35 in the next
week," he said.
Just a week ago, the euro fell as low as $1.3495, its
weakest since February. A break below that could open the way
for a test of $1.3410, the 50 percent retracement of its rise
from June last year to May this year.
FED RISKS
The single currency's intraday recovery quelled euro/dollar
implied volatility. One-month implied vol traded
around 16.1 percent, retreating from 16.25 earlier in the day
when spot euro/dollar plumbed the session low.
One-week vol pulled back to 16.5 from 17.0, but a
further slide was unlikely given the risk that volatility will
stay high before the Fed announcement. One-month risk reversals
show a slightly strengthening bias towards bets
to sell the euro.
The single currency traded at 104.50 yen , after
falling to 104.00 yen, a whisker away from a 10-year low of
103.90 yen hit last week.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent versus a currency basket
, and was down 0.1 percent at 76.50 yen .
The Australian dollar rose 0.7 percent to
US$1.0240, benefiting from a short squeeze in higher-risk
currencies. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.1 percent.
Investors trimmed long positions in the dollar before a
policy announcement on Wednesday by the Fed, which is expected
to start shifting its asset holdings into longer maturities to
help the sputtering U.S. economy.
Analysts see a risk that the dollar could be hurt in the
near term if the Fed adopts bolder easing steps than markets are
expecting, such as another round of asset purchases, known as
quantitative easing.
Such a move would flood the market with dollars and drive
the value of the U.S. currency lower, analysts say.
Instead, the Fed may to try to push low long-term interest
rates even lower this week by tilting towards longer duration
bonds in its portfolio, a move known as Operation Twist.
This, however, may not be enough to boost significant demand
for riskier assets, and may keep selling pressure on the euro
and higher-yielding currencies, but any indication that the U.S.
central bank will implement more QE if needed is likely to
trigger dollar selling.