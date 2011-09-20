* Euro recovers early losses, Mideast demand prompts short
squeeze
* Sentiment low on Italian debt downgrade, Greek concerns
* Investors wary of buying dollars aggressively before Fed
policy announcement
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 20 The euro pared losses on Tuesday
as investors who sold the shared currency after a cut in Italy's
credit rating bought it back, although it looked vulnerable to
renewed selling on any further signs that the bloc's debt crisis
is worsening.
Relief that Greece fully paid two bond coupons amounting to
769 million euros helped support the euro, forcing market
players to reverse short-term bets the currency would fall.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3700, paring
losses from an earlier fall to $1.3593. Traders cited Middle
Eastern demand and said bids from macro funds would provide
support around $1.3650-60.
A 1.4 percent rise in European shares propped up
the euro, as did a cut back in bets in favour of the U.S.
currency ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve
on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to announce more monetary
stimulus to kickstart economic recovery, and may leave the door
open to additional quantitative easing.
"The market came in after the downgrade anticipating more
euro weakness. It's been caught wrong footed and that's why
we've had an amplified move higher," said Daragh Maher, senior
currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
"There's a reluctance to be aggressively long on the dollar
going into the Fed. Even if they don't announce QE3 they could
suggest they may in the future."
The euro recovered losses suffered after Standard & Poor's
cut its sovereign rating for Italy by one notch, taking it three
notches below Moody's current rating.
Despite the claw back in the single currency, big gains were
unlikely given that investors continue to price in the
possibility of a Greek default as Athens waits to see if it can
clinch a deal for more bailout funds.
"Any news that brings Greece closer to bankruptcy or a debt
restructuring will put the euro under more downside pressure. I
wouldn't be surprised to see a test of $1.35 in the next week,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
Last week the euro fell as low as $1.3495, its weakest since
February. A break below that could open the way for a test of
$1.3410, the 50 percent retracement of its rise from June last
year to May this year.
FED RISKS
The single currency's intraday recovery quelled euro/dollar
implied volatility. One-month implied vol traded
around 15.9 percent, retreating from 16.25 earlier in the day.
One-week vol pulled back to 16.0 from 17.0, but a
further slide was unlikely given the risk volatility will stay
high ahead of the Fed announcement. One-month risk reversals
show a slightly strengthening bias towards bets
to sell the euro.
The euro traded at 104.76 yen , after falling to
104.00 yen, a whisker away from a 10-year low of 103.90 yen hit
last week.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent versus a currency basket
, and was flat versus the yen at 76.58 yen .
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to
US$1.0270, benefiting from a short squeeze in higher-risk
currencies, while the New Zealand dollar pared earlier
losses to trade flat at US$0.8229.
Investors trimmed long positions in the dollar before the
Fed's decision. It is expected to start shifting its asset
holdings into longer maturities, seeking to stimulate the
economy by easing long-term borrowing costs for companies and
households.
Analysts see a risk that the dollar could be hurt in the
near term if the Fed adopts bolder easing steps than markets are
expecting, such as another round of asset purchases, known as
quantitative easing. Such a move would flood the market with
dollars and drive the value of the U.S. currency lower.
Instead, the Fed may focus on tilting towards longer
duration bonds in its portfolio, a move known as Operation
Twist.
This, however, may not be enough to boost demand for riskier
assets significantly, and could keep selling pressure on the
euro and higher-yielding currencies.
