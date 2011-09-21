(Updates prices, adds fresh quote)
* Dollar consolidates versus yen, risks intervention
* Operation Twist expected, lower yields could hit dlr/yen
* Sterling slides to 8-mth low vs dollar after BOE minutes
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 21 The dollar fell close to a
record low against the yen on Wednesday before a Federal Reserve
policy decision and looked unlikely to pare those losses while
investors wait to see how the central bank might try to revive
the flagging U.S. economy.
The yen's broad rise triggered concerns about fresh
intervention from Japanese authorities and kept many investors
from pushing it much higher.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent on the day at 76.32 yen
, having fallen as low as 76.11 yen on trading platform
EBS, not far from its record trough of 75.94 yen hit in August.
There was talk of large dollar bids between 76.20 yen to 76.00
yen, while downside stop-loss orders were cited at 75.90 yen,
just under the dollar's record low.
Analysts said the greenback was unlikely to regain much
ground against the yen before the end of the two-day Fed meeting
later on Wednesday in which it is widely expected that U.S.
central bank will strike a dovish stance.
Nonetheless, investors preferred to stay square rather than
risk being wrongfooted by the Fed.
"The dollar is consolidating ahead of the Fed outcome and it
all depends on the nature of the statement, whether they are
more dovish or not," said Marcus Hettinger, global FX
strategist, at Credit Suisse.
"If they opt for Operation Twist and decide to buy short
dated Treasuries we could see yields at the near end rise and
provide a lift to the dollar. But those gains are unlikely to
last."
An 'Operation Twist' would rebalance the Fed's $2.8 trillion
portfolio of bond holdings towards longer-dated debt, seeking to
push down long-term borrowing costs.
Although such a stimulus move would be less damaging for the
greenback than another round of quantitative easing -- which
floods the system with more dollars and expands the Fed's
balance sheet -- analysts said both measures suggested the
central bank was running out of options.
"Rates are already at historic lows, that's not the reason
the U.S. economy isn't performing. The market might get the
impression all these measures do not make much sense," said Lutz
Karpowitz, FX strategist at Commerzbank.
Any move by the Fed to push overall rates lower is likely to
prompt Japanese investors to cut exposure to U.S. Treasuries,
weighing on the dollar.
In the options market, one-month dollar/yen implied
volatility inched higher to 11 percent and risk
reversals moved out in favour of yen buying. The rise reflected
gains in the spot market although traders said the risk of
intervention was likely to cap moves higher.
EURO FALLS VS DOLLAR
The euro and the dollar both rose against the Swiss franc,
on persistent market talk the Swiss National Bank is looking to
lift its euro/Swiss intervention target to 1.25 francs from
1.20. The SNB has declined to comment on the
rumours.
The euro climbed 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc to
1.2216 francs .
Against the dollar, the euro slipped 0.4 percent to $1.3654
, hurt by a slide in European shares and sentiment still
brittle due to the euro zone debt crisis. Traders said there
were downside stop loss orders at $1.3640 but Middle Eastern
demand was providing support.
Some analysts said talk of a rise in the franc's floor had
prompted investors to buy euros. In the absence of any move from
the SNB, those investors were cutting long euro positions and
contributing to its slide.
Barclays Capital slashed their forecast for the euro to
$1.33 in one month and $1.25 in three months given mounting
concerns Greece will default on its debts and increase pressure
on Italy and Spain's weak fiscal positions.
Sterling hit a 8-month low against the dollar after dovish
Bank of England minutes.
Sterling fell to $1.5613 and a 2-1/2 year low of
119.23 against the yen after the minutes bolstered
expectations of more quantitative easing in the UK.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by John
Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)