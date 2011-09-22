(Recasts, adds quote, changes dateline PVS TOKYO)

* Fed unveils Operation Twist, stops short of QE

* Euro/yen hits 10-yr low as risk appetite sours post-Fed

* Aussie falls below parity vs dollar

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar rose to a seven-month high after the Federal Reserve flagged "significant downside risks" to the economy, but stopped short of bold monetary easing, leading to a sell off in higher-yielding currencies.

Analysts questioned whether the Fed's move to shift its portfolio in favour of long-term debt would bolster the economy.

Investors unwound leveraged positions funded in dollars and shifted funds back to the more liquid greenback. The low-yielding U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen are usually sought during times of financial stress and pessimism about global growth.

The euro was hovering near seven-month lows, while the Australian dollar , a proxy for global growth, fell below parity against the U.S. dollar for the first time since early August.

"Its all risk off. The markets have not taken what the Fed had to say about the economy very well," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "The euro looks set to test the $1.35 level and break below that level could see it settle in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months."

European stock markets were also in the red as were currencies of emerging economies like the Brazilian real and the South African rand which made their biggest daily losses since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The Fed unveiled a programme, dubbed "Operation Twist", putting more downward pressure on long-term interest rates in a bid to help the ailing housing sector, but few think it is enough to seriously bolster growth.

Additional factors seen supporting the dollar were slightly higher short-term rates and the Fed's decision not to increase the money supply.

The dollar index , the gauge of its performance against a basket of currencies, jumped to 78.13, its highest since late February. It was last up 1 percent at 78.084

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3530, not far from a seven-month low of $1.3495 hit last week. It eased from Wednesday's peak at $1.3800 with bears targeting stop-loss orders lurking around $1.3500.

According to Societe Generale Cross Asset Research, hedge funds have initiated their biggest net short positions against the euro since June 2010. It added that while current positioning was below peaks reached in June last year, it lent strong support to the U.S. dollar especially against the euro.

The euro fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 103.15, a 10-year trough, on trading platform EBS.

EUROPE BACK IN FOCUS

The dollar inched up against the yen, trading 76.52 yen . It had hit a session high of 76.97 yen on stop-loss buying by model funds. But its gains stopped above Wednesday's peak of 76.86 yen and resistance on daily Ichimoku charts in the 76.85 to 76.90 area.

The dollar's gains will ease the risk of intervention by the Japanese authorities. But the Japanese currency will still be sought after in an environment where investors shun risk due to worries about a default in the euro zone.

"With this event (Operation Twist) over, the market focus now squarely shifts back to the euro zone and the next economic indicators. We all have to wait to see if Greece gets another tranche of bailout money," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Greece outlined key measures to help alleviate the country's fiscal problems and to try and secure a bailout payment crucial to avoid running out of money next month. The steps came as the International Monetary Fund warned that Europe's sovereign debt crisis risks tearing a giant hole in banks' capital.

Adding to the gloom in the euro zone, flash manufacturing PMI data showed the pace of business activity in the region's two biggest economies Germany and France slowing. .

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose to a five-month high of 0.9095 francs after jumping 1.5 percent overnight. It was also weak against the euro, pushed down on talk that the Swiss National Bank may lift its euro/Swiss target to 1.25 from 1.20. The SNB declined comment.

The Aussie fell below parity with the U.S. currency and last traded 0.7 percent lower at $0.9968 -- its lowest since Aug. 9. The dollar also jumped against the Canadian dollar, rising to a nine-month high of C$1.0182. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Anna Willard)