* Fed unveils Operation Twist, stops short of QE
* Euro/yen hits 10-yr low as risk appetite sours post-Fed
* Aussie falls below parity vs dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar rose to a seven-month
high after the Federal Reserve flagged "significant downside
risks" to the economy, but stopped short of bold monetary
easing, leading to a sell off in higher-yielding currencies.
Analysts questioned whether the Fed's move to shift its
portfolio in favour of long-term debt would bolster the economy.
Investors unwound leveraged positions funded in dollars and
shifted funds back to the more liquid greenback. The
low-yielding U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen are usually
sought during times of financial stress and pessimism about
global growth.
The euro was hovering near seven-month lows, while
the Australian dollar , a proxy for global growth, fell
below parity against the U.S. dollar for the first time since
early August.
"Its all risk off. The markets have not taken what the Fed
had to say about the economy very well," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "The euro looks
set to test the $1.35 level and break below that level could see
it settle in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months."
European stock markets were also in the red as were
currencies of emerging economies like the Brazilian real
and the South African rand which made their biggest daily
losses since the global financial crisis in 2008.
The Fed unveiled a programme, dubbed "Operation Twist",
putting more downward pressure on long-term interest rates in a
bid to help the ailing housing sector, but few think it is
enough to seriously bolster growth.
Additional factors seen supporting the dollar were slightly
higher short-term rates and the Fed's decision not to increase
the money supply.
The dollar index , the gauge of its performance
against a basket of currencies, jumped to 78.13, its highest
since late February. It was last up 1 percent at 78.084
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3530, not far from a
seven-month low of $1.3495 hit last week. It eased from
Wednesday's peak at $1.3800 with bears targeting stop-loss
orders lurking around $1.3500.
According to Societe Generale Cross Asset Research, hedge
funds have initiated their biggest net short positions against
the euro since June 2010. It added that while current
positioning was below peaks reached in June last year, it lent
strong support to the U.S. dollar especially against the euro.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the yen to
103.15, a 10-year trough, on trading platform EBS.
EUROPE BACK IN FOCUS
The dollar inched up against the yen, trading 76.52 yen
. It had hit a session high of 76.97 yen on stop-loss
buying by model funds. But its gains stopped above Wednesday's
peak of 76.86 yen and resistance on daily Ichimoku charts in the
76.85 to 76.90 area.
The dollar's gains will ease the risk of intervention by the
Japanese authorities. But the Japanese currency will still be
sought after in an environment where investors shun risk due to
worries about a default in the euro zone.
"With this event (Operation Twist) over, the market focus
now squarely shifts back to the euro zone and the next economic
indicators. We all have to wait to see if Greece gets another
tranche of bailout money," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
On Wednesday, Greece outlined key measures to help alleviate
the country's fiscal problems and to try and secure a bailout
payment crucial to avoid running out of money next month. The
steps came as the International Monetary Fund warned that
Europe's sovereign debt crisis risks tearing a giant hole in
banks' capital.
Adding to the gloom in the euro zone, flash manufacturing
PMI data showed the pace of business activity in the region's
two biggest economies Germany and France slowing.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose to a five-month
high of 0.9095 francs after jumping 1.5 percent
overnight. It was also weak against the euro, pushed down on
talk that the Swiss National Bank may lift its euro/Swiss target
to 1.25 from 1.20. The SNB declined comment.
The Aussie fell below parity with the U.S. currency and last
traded 0.7 percent lower at $0.9968 -- its lowest since
Aug. 9. The dollar also jumped against the Canadian dollar,
rising to a nine-month high of C$1.0182.
