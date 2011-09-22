(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Dollar rallies broadly, as risky FX sells off on global
economy worries
* Dollar index hits highest since Feb, EUR/USD falls to
8-mth low
* Emerging FX take a beating, Aussie, Kiwi, CAD each fall
more than 2 pct on day
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar rallied broadly on
Thursday, hitting an eight-month high versus the euro as
escalating concerns about downside risks to the global economy
prompted investors to dump riskier units in favour of the
world's most liquid currency.
A warning by the U.S. Federal Reserve that the global
economy may deteriorate and ongoing speculation about a Greek
debt default pushed the euro to $1.3421, its weakest
since January, while it plumbed a 10-year low versus the yen.
The dollar jumped as high as 78.594 versus a currency
basket, its highest since February, and made gains across the
board as escalating risk aversion sparked heavy selling of
emerging currencies.
"The Fed is just one element that has contributed to the
sell-off (along with) concerns about the euro zone and banks'
capital," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
"People are just trying to get out the door," he said,
adding that market participants were converting investments in
developing markets bank into dollars.
The low-yielding dollar and the yen are usually sought
during times of financial stress and pessimism about global
growth. The yen surged across the board, knocking sterling to
its weakest ever level, according to Reuters charts.
Investors dumped Asian currencies along with the Brazilian
real and the South African rand , which were on
track to post their biggest daily losses since the global
financial crisis in 2008.
The Australian , New Zealand and Canadian
dollars each fell more than 2 percent on the day to
multi-month lows. Those three currencies are often vulnerable to
shifts in the global economic outlook.
A European Central Bank study stating that the whole common
currency project was in danger due to fiscal imbalances added to
the risk-averse environment by highlighting the prospect of a
Greek default that could deeply affect other euro zone states.
Adding to the gloom, the euro zone's dominant services
sector registered a shock contraction in September, its first
for two years, survey data showed, while its manufacturing
sector, which drove most of the bloc's recovery, shrank for a
second month.
Globally, PMI indices have been providing warning signals of
a slowdown and the latest surveys hit risk appetite further.
"As a result, we expect the pro-cyclical and commodity
currencies to be increasingly at risk, while we expect the
dollar to continue its move back into favour," said Ian
Stannard, currency analyst at Morgan Stanley.
European shares fell 4.0 percent, adding to the
euro's downward momentum, and analysts expected the single
currency to head lower.
"The break below the $1.35 level for the euro/dollar could
see it settle in a new $1.30-1.35 range in coming months," said
Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
Support for the euro is seen at around $1.3400, the 50
percent retracement of the euro's move from a low of $1.1875 in
early June 2010 to a high of above $1.49 in early May 2011.
FED TWIST
The Fed on Wednesday unveiled a programme, dubbed "Operation
Twist", to bring down long-term interest rates in a bid to help
the ailing housing sector, but few think it will be enough to
seriously bolster growth.
It stopped short of announcing more quantitative easing,
which was seen as a factor supporting the dollar.
Market participants said hedge funds remained bearish on the
euro, a view backed up by Societe Generale Cross Asset Research,
which claims hedge funds have initiated their biggest net short
positions against the euro since June 2010.
While current positioning was below peaks reached in June
last year, it lent strong support to the U.S. dollar especially
against the euro, it said.
The euro fell as low as 102.24 yen on trading
platform EBS, its weakest since mid-2001.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent on the day to 76.26
, keeping the yen near a post-war high of 75.94 yen and
raising the risk of intervention by Tokyo authorities.
The Japanese currency is likely to see upward pressure in an
environment where investors shun risk due to worries about a
global slowdown and a possible default in the euro zone.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose to 0.9183 francs
, its highest since April.
The safe-haven franc was also weak against the euro
, sliding to its lowest since July as the Swiss
currency continued to struggle on talk that the Swiss National
Bank may lift its euro/Swiss target to 1.25 from 1.20.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine
Evans)