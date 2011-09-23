(adds quotes, updates prices)

* Euro pulls away from Thursday's 8-mth low vs dollar

* Profit-taking and stops help euro, but gains limited

* Goldman stopped out in long euro/dollar recommendation

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 23 The under-fire euro inched up on Friday, taking a breather from a selloff that saw it fall to an eight-month low against the dollar the previous day, but its gains could prove fleeting with investors to sell into the bounce.

While a G20 pledge to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets boosted the single currency, traders saw little willingness to take fresh positions amid considerable uncertainty ahead of the IMF-World Bank and Group of 20 meetings in Washington over the weekend.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3530 , having hit $1.3567 earlier and well above an eight-month low of $1.3384 struck on Thursday on trading platform EBS. Offers from Asian central banks were said to be building above $1.3550-90 with stops cited above $1.3570.

The euro's gains pulled the dollar index away from a seven-month high of 78.798. It was last down 0.35 percent at 78.184.

"Today we should see sideways trading in the euro after a tumultuous day on Thursday," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank. "The markets are fairly anxious and while the G20 does refer to euro zone officials looking to enhance the EFSF, there is a fair bit of gloom out there."

He said prospects for the euro could look up from the middle of next week when some key member states start ratifying an increase in the euro zone's bailout fund and Greece looks to edge towards securing the next tranche of its bailout funds.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers said the EFSF rescue fund would be bolstered and that they would take all steps needed to ease the stresses that are wracking the global financial system.

While the comments provided some relief, investors expect more concrete steps from policymakers. A lack of fresh measures -- either coordinated or otherwise -- could see investors crank up selling the euro and riskier assets.

A number of leveraged positions were wiped out after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday flagged significant downward risks to the economy.

Traders said that unless markets stabilised, most would seek to trim risk exposure for the relative safety of the dollar and yen. Both rallied on Thursday as investors bailed out of crowded trades in commodity- and growth-linked currencies.

Goldman Sachs said it was stopped out of its long euro/dollar position following the single currency's drop below its closing stop of $1.35. Goldman had issued a long euro short/ dollar recommendation in March 2011 when the euro was at $1.4085 and had set a target of $1.50.

WORRIES DOMINATE

Dealers said some investors were rushing to take profits where they could to cover losses elsewhere, while others had decided to take their money home to preserve capital.

Analysts said that with a global slowdown looming, the euro zone debt crisis mounting and concerns about the European banking dominating sentiment, risk aversion would stay strong.

"The overall picture for the euro and (growth) cyclical currencies is weak, with the yen and the dollar likely to benefit from safe-haven flows," said Marcus Hettinger, global FX strategist at Credit Suisse.

"As investors seek to move out of emerging markets and de-leverage, the dollar will stand to gain while the yen will benefit from repatriation flows from Japanese investors."

Thursday's rally in the dollar index had stalled just above the 200-week moving average at 78.758, and a clear breach of that resistance could set it up for more gains.

The dollar held steady at 76.21 yen , hovering near a record low of 75.941 yen hit in August. Trading in the pair was thin with Tokyo markets closed for a national holiday but Japan repeated its threat of currency intervention.

The yen pulled back from a 10-year high struck versus the euro the previous day. The euro rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 103.05 yen , having bounced back from Thursday's trough of 102.211 yen.

The Australian dollar -- a proxy for global growth -- rose more than 1 percent to $0.9865 . It was last trading at $0.9819, having fallen to $0.9692 on Thursday, its lowest in nearly 10 months. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)