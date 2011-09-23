(adds quotes, updates prices)

* Euro cuts gains, threatens to retest 8-mth low vs dlr

* Worries resurface about Greece default, banks' exposure

* Goldman stopped out in long euro/dollar recommendation

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 23 The euro gave up gains on Friday, trading not far from an eight-month low against the dollar hit the previous day on fresh concerns about European banks' exposure to Greece as worries about a possible Greek default resurfaced.

Markets were jittery as Greece denied reports that one option in the debt crisis would be an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut, while Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) warned European banks' writedowns on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent.

A G20 pledge to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets had helped the euro and other higher risk currencies recover against the dollar, but investors were concerned that more concrete action was needed.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3444 , well below an earlier high of $1.3567 earlier and not far above an eight-month low of $1.3384 struck on Thursday on trading platform EBS. Traders cited selling by a large fund that triggered stops on a break below $1.3450.

"Amid rumours of a 50 percent haircut for Greece, euro/dollar is trading just above its lows and liable to break through there again if there is any more bad news," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers said the EFSF rescue fund would be bolstered and that they would take all steps needed to ease the stresses that are hampering the global financial system.

While the comments provided some relief, analysts said a lack of fresh measures -- either coordinated or otherwise -- could see investors crank up selling the euro and riskier assets.

"The markets are fairly anxious and while the G20 does refer to euro zone officials looking to enhance the EFSF, there is a fair bit of gloom out there," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

He said prospects for the euro could look up from the middle of next week if key member states start ratifying an increase in the euro zone's bailout fund and Greece looks to edge towards securing the next tranche of its bailout funds.

Risk reversals continued to point to investors having to pay a high premium to buy options betting on euro falls against the dollar rather than euro gains, with one-month 25-delta risk reversals trading around 3.5 in favour of euro puts.

DOLLAR SAFE HAVEN BID

The dollar index was steady at 78.461, not far form the previous day's seven-month high of 78.798.

A number of leveraged positions were wiped out after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday flagged significant downward risks to the economy, boosting the dollar broadly.

Traders said that unless markets stabilised, most would seek to trim risk exposure for the relative safety of the dollar and yen. Both rallied on Thursday as investors bailed out of crowded trades in commodity- and growth-linked currencies.

"We clearly favour the dollar in this environment because it's become the safe-haven currency of choice," said Ken Dickson, investment director for currencies at Standard Life Investments, which has assets under management of more than $250 billion.

"There are other currencies that in the past have had some safe haven qualities, but of late, one by one they have been knocking themselves out of that race".

Goldman Sachs said it was stopped out of its long euro/dollar position following the single currency's drop below its closing stop of $1.35. Goldman had issued a long euro short/ dollar recommendation in March 2011 when the euro was at $1.4085 and had set a target of $1.50.

The dollar held steady at 76.22 yen , hovering near a record low of 75.941 yen hit in August. Trading in the pair was thin with Tokyo markets closed for a national holiday but Japan repeated its threat of currency intervention.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to 102.48 yen , edging close to Thursday's 10-year low of 102.211 yen.

The Australian dollar -- a proxy for global growth -- turned 0.1 percent lower after earlier rising as much as 1 percent. It traded at $0.9708 , having fallen to $0.9692 on Thursday, its lowest in nearly 10 months. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)