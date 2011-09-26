* German IFO data pushes euro higher, but bounce shortlived

* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps hurt euro, risk appetite

* Euro/yen off decade lows, implied volatilities soar (adds details, quotes, updates prices)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 26 The euro recovered some losses on a slightly better-than-expected German sentiment survey on Monday, after earlier hitting an eight-month trough against the dollar and a decade low versus the yen, but its bounce was unlikely to last.

With little clarity about a rescue plan for the euro zone, investors remained bearish about the euro's prospects with markets increasingly jittery about whether policymakers can put in place credible measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro was last down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3462, having fallen to as low as $1.3360 against the dollar on trading platform EBS. Against the yen, it was down 0.4 percent at 102.88 yen, having earlier slid past the 102 yen mark to a decade low of 101.946.

Real money investors, long-term investors and proprietary accounts were all liquidating positions earlier in the session but investors moved to cover short positions after the German Ifo business index and following gains in European stock markets on speculation policymakers would take action to ease the debt crisis.

"We don't think the bounce will last as the situation is pretty negative for the euro," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist, at Deutsche Bank.

"The Ifo numbers may have lent some support to the euro, but all other indicators like the PMI have been pretty negative and the Ifo lags those. We expect the euro to ease towards $1.30 in the near term."

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index fell to 107.5 in September from 108.7 in August, but was better than the 106.5 forecast in a Reuters poll. Economists, however, said the headline could not mask the fact that risks to Germany's economy had increased.

The euro started the week higher, bobbing up to $1.3585 amid reports that EU leaders were considering beefing up the European Financial Stability Fund and new measures to ring-fence debt-ridden Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

But that was short-lived, with investors cool about the latest moves amid deep differences over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.

"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking. "The market still wants clarity and there is very little of that. Until then we see the euro drifting lower against the dollar."

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators had raised their net short euro positions to 79,460 contracts in the week to Sept. 20, from 54,459 contracts a week earlier. At the same time, with speculators favouring the dollar's liquidity, bullish bets on the greenback were at their highest since June last year.

The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 78.34, but not far from a seven-month high of 78.863 struck earlier on Monday.

The euro also fell against the yen, although investors were wary of pushing it too much lower given the possibility that the Bank of Japan may intervene.

Nevertheless, the slide saw risk-reversal spreads trading at 6.25/8.25 percent in favour of euro/yen puts -- bets the currency will fall -- the most significant skew since the 2008 financial crisis. One-month euro/yen volatilities rose to 20 percent , their highest since the days after the 'flash crash' in May last year.

EFFECTIVE AND TIMELY PLAN

Analysts said an effective and timely plan which is able to stem the escalating euro zone sovereign debt crisis is required and the G20 meetings over the weekend failed to provide that. With the advanced economies heading towards recession, policymakers did not have much time on their side.

Indeed, as the idea of a Greek default has gained pace, there is now talk of international authorities working on a plan towards a "managed default" for Greece some time around the next G20 meeting in Paris in November.

At the same time, the ECB would probably reinstate a one-year lending facility to shore up banks, while intensifying recession fears could force it to cut interest rates.

"Given the elevated uncertainty, we prefer to remain defensively positioned expecting the safe-haven yen and U.S. dollar to continue to outperform heading into year-end," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said in a note.

The dollar slipped 0.3 percent versus the yen on selling from Japanese exporters. It last changed hands at 76.36 yen , not far from an all-time low of 75.94 yen.

The Australian dollar, which fell to a 10-month low of $0.9622 earlier in the session, recovered to trade at 0.9749 , but was still down 0.25 percent on the day. (Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)