* German IFO data pushes euro higher, but bounce shortlived
* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps hurt euro, risk appetite
* Euro/yen off decade lows, implied volatilities soar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 26 The euro recovered some losses
on a slightly better-than-expected German sentiment survey on
Monday, after earlier hitting an eight-month trough against the
dollar and a decade low versus the yen, but its bounce was
unlikely to last.
With little clarity about a rescue plan for the euro zone,
investors remained bearish about the euro's prospects with
markets increasingly jittery about whether policymakers can put
in place credible measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3462,
having fallen to as low as $1.3360 against the dollar on
trading platform EBS. Against the yen, it was down 0.4 percent
at 102.88 yen, having earlier slid past the 102 yen mark to a
decade low of 101.946.
Real money investors, long-term investors and proprietary
accounts were all liquidating positions earlier in the session
but investors moved to cover short positions after the German
Ifo business index and following gains in European stock markets
on speculation policymakers would take action to ease the debt
crisis.
"We don't think the bounce will last as the situation is
pretty negative for the euro," said George Saravelos, G10 FX
strategist, at Deutsche Bank.
"The Ifo numbers may have lent some support to the euro,
but all other indicators like the PMI have been pretty negative
and the Ifo lags those. We expect the euro to ease towards $1.30
in the near term."
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index fell to 107.5 in September from 108.7 in August, but was
better than the 106.5 forecast in a Reuters poll. Economists,
however, said the headline could not mask the fact that risks to
Germany's economy had increased.
The euro started the week higher, bobbing up to $1.3585 amid
reports that EU leaders were considering beefing up the European
Financial Stability Fund and new measures to ring-fence
debt-ridden Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
But that was short-lived, with investors cool about the
latest moves amid deep differences over whether the European
Central Bank should commit more of its resources to shore up
Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.
"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news
flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and
very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at
RBS Global Banking. "The market still wants clarity and there is
very little of that. Until then we see the euro drifting lower
against the dollar."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators had raised their net short euro positions to 79,460
contracts in the week to Sept. 20, from 54,459 contracts a week
earlier. At the same time, with speculators favouring the
dollar's liquidity, bullish bets on the greenback were at their
highest since June last year.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 78.34, but
not far from a seven-month high of 78.863 struck earlier on
Monday.
The euro also fell against the yen, although investors were
wary of pushing it too much lower given the possibility that the
Bank of Japan may intervene.
Nevertheless, the slide saw risk-reversal spreads trading at
6.25/8.25 percent in favour of euro/yen puts -- bets the
currency will fall -- the most significant skew since the 2008
financial crisis. One-month euro/yen volatilities rose to 20
percent , their highest since the days after the
'flash crash' in May last year.
EFFECTIVE AND TIMELY PLAN
Analysts said an effective and timely plan which is able to
stem the escalating euro zone sovereign debt crisis is required
and the G20 meetings over the weekend failed to provide that.
With the advanced economies heading towards recession,
policymakers did not have much time on their side.
Indeed, as the idea of a Greek default has gained pace,
there is now talk of international authorities working on a plan
towards a "managed default" for Greece some time around the next
G20 meeting in Paris in November.
At the same time, the ECB would probably reinstate a
one-year lending facility to shore up banks, while intensifying
recession fears could force it to cut interest rates.
"Given the elevated uncertainty, we prefer to remain
defensively positioned expecting the safe-haven yen and U.S.
dollar to continue to outperform heading into year-end," Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
said in a note.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent versus the yen on selling
from Japanese exporters. It last changed hands at 76.36 yen
, not far from an all-time low of 75.94 yen.
The Australian dollar, which fell to a 10-month low of
$0.9622 earlier in the session, recovered to trade at 0.9749
, but was still down 0.25 percent on the day.
