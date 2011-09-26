* German IFO data pushes euro higher, but bounce shortlived

* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps to check gains

* Euro/yen off decade lows, implied volatilities soar (Updates prices, new quotes)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 26 The euro bounced back from a eight-month low against the dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen on Monday, helped by a better-than-expected German sentiment survey and speculation of more support from the European Central Bank.

But with little clarity about a rescue plan for the euro zone, investors were bearish about the euro's prospects. They worry about policymakers ability to put in place credible measures to tackle the crisis.

The euro swung around to trade 0.2 percent higher on the day at $1.3521, having fallen to as low as $1.3360 against the dollar on trading platform EBS. Against the yen, it was down 0.15 percent at 103.15 yen, having earlier slid past the 102 yen mark to a decade low of 101.946.

Real money investors, long-term investors and proprietary accounts were all liquidating positions earlier in the session but they moved to cover short positions -- bets that the euro would fall further -- after the German Ifo business index came in a touch better than expected.

But economists stressed the headline could not mask the fact that risks to Germany's economy had increased.

"We don't think the bounce will last as the situation is pretty negative for the euro," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist, at Deutsche Bank.

"The Ifo numbers may have lent some support to the euro, but all other indicators like the PMI have been pretty negative and the Ifo lags those. We expect the euro to ease towards $1.30 in the near term."

European stock markets also offered support, surging by up to 3 percent on speculation policymakers would take action to ease the crisis.

The latest move higher in the euro, pushing it past stops above $1.3520, came on a media report that the ECB was considering restarting covered bond purchases.

ECB DOUBTS

There were hopeful signs from meetings in Washington, with EU leaders considering beefing up the European Financial Stability Fund and new measures to ring-fence debt-ridden Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

But investors are concerned by deep differences over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.

"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking. "The market still wants clarity and there is very little of that."

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators had raised their net short euro positions to 79,460 contracts in the week to Sept. 20, from 54,459 contracts a week earlier. At the same time, with speculators favouring the dollar's liquidity, bullish bets on the greenback were at their highest since June last year.

The dollar index was down 0.6 percent at 78.04.

The euro was lower against the yen, although investors were wary of pushing it too much lower given the possibility that the Bank of Japan may intervene.

One-month risk-reversals stood at 6.40 vols in favour of euro/yen puts -- bets the euro will fall -- the most significant skew since the 2008 financial crisis. One-month euro/yen volatilities rose to 20 percent , their highest since a 'flash crash' in May last year.

"Given the elevated uncertainty, we prefer to remain defensively positioned expecting the safe-haven yen and U.S. dollar to continue to outperform heading into year-end," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said in a note.

The dollar slipped 0.4 percent versus the yen. It last changed hands at 76.31 yen , not far from an all-time low of 75.94 yen.

The Australian dollar, which fell to a 10-month low of $0.9622 earlier in the session, recovered to trade at 0.9809 , up 0.3 percent on the day. (Editing by Patrick Graham)