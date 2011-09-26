* German IFO data pushes euro higher, but bounce shortlived
* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps to check gains
* Euro/yen off decade lows, implied volatilities soar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 26 The euro bounced back from a
eight-month low against the dollar and a 10-year trough versus
the yen on Monday, helped by a better-than-expected German
sentiment survey and speculation of more support from the
European Central Bank.
But with little clarity about a rescue plan for the euro
zone, investors were bearish about the euro's prospects. They
worry about policymakers ability to put in place credible
measures to tackle the crisis.
The euro swung around to trade 0.2 percent higher on the day
at $1.3521, having fallen to as low as $1.3360 against the
dollar on trading platform EBS. Against the yen, it was
down 0.15 percent at 103.15 yen, having earlier slid past the
102 yen mark to a decade low of 101.946.
Real money investors, long-term investors and proprietary
accounts were all liquidating positions earlier in the session
but they moved to cover short positions -- bets that the euro
would fall further -- after the German Ifo business index came
in a touch better than expected.
But economists stressed the headline could not mask the fact
that risks to Germany's economy had increased.
"We don't think the bounce will last as the situation is
pretty negative for the euro," said George Saravelos, G10 FX
strategist, at Deutsche Bank.
"The Ifo numbers may have lent some support to the euro,
but all other indicators like the PMI have been pretty negative
and the Ifo lags those. We expect the euro to ease towards $1.30
in the near term."
European stock markets also offered support, surging by up
to 3 percent on speculation policymakers would take action to
ease the crisis.
The latest move higher in the euro, pushing it past stops
above $1.3520, came on a media report that the ECB was
considering restarting covered bond purchases.
ECB DOUBTS
There were hopeful signs from meetings in Washington, with
EU leaders considering beefing up the European Financial
Stability Fund and new measures to ring-fence debt-ridden
Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
But investors are concerned by deep differences over whether
the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to
shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.
"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news
flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and
very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at
RBS Global Banking. "The market still wants clarity and there is
very little of that."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators had raised their net short euro positions to 79,460
contracts in the week to Sept. 20, from 54,459 contracts a week
earlier. At the same time, with speculators favouring the
dollar's liquidity, bullish bets on the greenback were at their
highest since June last year.
The dollar index was down 0.6 percent at 78.04.
The euro was lower against the yen, although investors were
wary of pushing it too much lower given the possibility that the
Bank of Japan may intervene.
One-month risk-reversals stood at 6.40 vols in favour of
euro/yen puts -- bets the euro will fall -- the most significant
skew since the 2008 financial crisis. One-month euro/yen
volatilities rose to 20 percent , their highest
since a 'flash crash' in May last year.
"Given the elevated uncertainty, we prefer to remain
defensively positioned expecting the safe-haven yen and U.S.
dollar to continue to outperform heading into year-end," Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
said in a note.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent versus the yen. It last
changed hands at 76.31 yen , not far from an all-time low
of 75.94 yen.
The Australian dollar, which fell to a 10-month low of
$0.9622 earlier in the session, recovered to trade at 0.9809
, up 0.3 percent on the day.
