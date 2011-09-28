* Barroso State of Union address boosts euro

* Parliamentary votes on EFSF still ahead

* Yen rises on Japanese exporter month-end demand

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 28 The euro edged up against the dollar on Wednesday after a top EU official indicated more would be done to resolve the debt crisis but was vulnerable to selling in the absence of concrete steps to beef up region's rescue fund.

In his State of the Union address European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said he expected the European Central Bank would ensure the stability of the euro area and indicated Greek banks could receive more help.

He also said the euro zone could issue jointly underwritten bonds once there was deeper integration.

The single currency rose to last trade up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3623 , and off a low of $1.3541. It pared some of the previous day's gains when it hit a high of $1.3668.

But market players warned the lift from Barroso's comments and a bounce the previous day on talk of proposals to leverage up the 440 billion euros European Financial Stability Facility, could just be temporary.

"Barroso sounded very optimistic but I don't think he will be able to give much lasting impetus to the FX market," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"The recovery in euro/dollar and in equity markets amid speculation we might see leveraging of the EFSF was overdone. I cannot see how that proposal will work and there is likely to be some disappointment ahead in the market."

Event risk remains high for the euro this week, with the Finnish parliament voting on proposals to enlarge the EFSF as agreed back in July later on Wednesday, while Germany's parliament votes on Thursday.

Technical charts showed as long as the euro remained stuck below resistance at $1.3670/1.3710 the risk was for a break of $1.3540 support. A move below $1.3470 would open the door to new lows in the $1.3250/00 area.

YEN STRENGTH

Meanwhile, the yen rose, buoyed by Japanese fund repatriation and buying by Japanese exporters ahead of the quarter-end and the end of Japan's financial half-year.

The dollar slipped 0.5 percent to 76.42 yen , not far from a record low of 75.941 yen hit in August on trading platform EBS. Traders cited heavy system fund stops layered under 75.90 yen and real money stops under 75.70 yen.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to 104.13 yen paring some of the previous day's gains, when it climbed 1.1 percent. The euro had hit a decade-low versus the yen near 101.95 earlier in the week.

Some market players had been speculating Japan could intervene this week ahead of its financial half-year end, to offer some relief to Japanese exporters, which have been stung by the dollar's 5.9 percent drop versus the yen so far in 2011.

Tsutomu Soma, senior manager at Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo said that while yen-selling intervention may be a possibility, it would probably only happen if moves in the yen turned particularly violent.

"If the dollar falls below its record low near 75.95 yen, triggers some stops and the move becomes volatile, I think there is the possibility of another one-off intervention," he said.

The Australian dollar edged 0.1 percent higher to $0.9911 , although selling by model funds weighed on the currency, traders said. It struck a 10-month trough of $0.9622 earlier in the week.

The dollar index firmed slightly, up 0.15 percent at 77.618 as risk sentiment remained fragile.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gives a speech at 2100 GMT and might offer some reaction to the market's mostly negative response to last week's Operation Twist. Any hint that even more easing is possible could help underpin risk appetite. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Anna Willard)