By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 28 The euro hit a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday on cautious optimism Greece will get the bailout funds it needs to stave off default for the time being, though market players said the single currency looked vulnerable to profit-taking.

Also supporting the euro was Finland's vote to grant additional powers to the euro zone bailout fund, taking the fund one step closer to approval by all euro zone members. This would give policymakers more manoeuvre to solve its debt crisis.

The EU Commission said fiscal inspectors from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund will arrive in Athens on Thursday and investors are hopeful they will green light more bailout funds for the country.

Speculation over a positive statement from Greece's troika of international lenders added to upward momentum in the euro, which also benefited from general demand as money managers rebalance their portfolios at the end of a month which has seen a big sell off in risky assets.

The euro pushed up to a one-week high of $1.3690, up 0.7 percent on the day. Gains accelerated after stop-loss orders from model funds were triggered around $1.3670, traders said. A U.S. investment bank was also cited as a large buyer.

"The market seems to have a belief that Europe is facing up to the problems and it's risk back on," a London-based spot trader said.

Ongoing talk of proposals to leverage up the region's 440 billion euro rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility -- fuelled demand for riskier assets on Tuesday.

But many analysts said they thought the euro remained at risk of profit-taking and saw Wednesday's push higher as a short-term break in a fundamentally bearish downtrend.

Media reports suggested a split had opened within the euro zone over Greece's bailout terms, highlighting one of the many hurdles lying ahead for policymakers trying to resolve the debt crisis.

YEN STRENGTH

The euro extended gains for a fourth session, recovering from an eight-month low of $1.3360 hit last week, when increasing speculation of a Greek debt default had prompted a broad sell-off in risky assets, including the single currency.

Given the euro's losses this month, market participants said risky assets would be supported this week by demand from money managers adjusting their portfolio weightings to compensate for the fall in value of some assets.

"After the weekend when there was talk about leveraging the EFSF to around 2 trillion euro, markets have gone marginally more risk seeking," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.

"You've got that and month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows which are positive for the euro given its sell-off this month."

Gains in riskier currencies during European trade resulted in a pullback in the yen, which had climbed earlier in the day on Japanese fund repatriation and buying by Japanese exporters ahead of the quarter's end and the end of Japan's financial half year.

The euro was flat on the day at 104.22 yen, clawing back from a session low of 103.66 yen.

The dollar slipped 0.5 percent to 76.40 yen , not far from a record low of 75.941 hit in August on trading platform EBS. Traders cited heavy system fund stops layered under 75.90 yen and real money stops under 75.70 yen.

The Australian dollar was flat at US$0.9901 , recovering from a session low of $0.9844 as risk appetite picked up and the dollar index was barely changed at 77.513, retreating from a session high.

Investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day to see if he offers some reaction to the market's mostly negative response to last week's Operation Twist by the U.S. central bank.

Any hint that even more monetary easing is possible could help underpin risk appetite, which may further boost the euro to the detriment of the dollar. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)